UPS shipping services are integrated into Square

UPS announced that it is working with Square, a technology and payment company, to integrate its shipping services with the Square Online Store. The goal is to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) grow and expand.

Square customers can take advantage of UPS shipping features, giving SMEs access to shipping options that are typical of much larger companies. Square users can also waive surcharges and discounts of up to 55 percent of the daily UPS tariff.

“UPS recognizes that smooth small business shipping is critical to success and growth,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. “Through this collaboration, Square customers will have easy and affordable access to the best-in-class UPS shipping services on the same familiar platform they are already using.”

UPS has recently entered into a number of strategic partnerships to make its logistics services more widely available.

“With the Square Online Store, sellers of all sizes can successfully sell online,” said David Rusenko, general manager of eCommerce at Square. “As a result of this collaboration, we are pleased to provide our online sellers with access to fast, affordable, and fully integrated shipping through UPS.”

The company has called its expansion strategy the UPS Digital Access Program (DAP). “With the DAP, e-commerce platforms can provide a comprehensive package of order management, fulfillment and delivery services to simplify the complexity of logistics. Through various platforms, small and medium-sized companies everywhere have access to a larger selection of delivery options, transparency, integration and return solutions to strengthen their e-commerce and online business, ”the press release said.

UPS generates around 10 percent of its sales with technology and with the e-commerce giant Amazon, which is continuously building its own logistics network.

