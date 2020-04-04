UPSI denies any overall performance during minister’s go to | Malaysia

Increased Education and learning Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad poses for a photograph at her office environment in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 4 — There was no efficiency for the duration of the go to of Better Schooling Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad to the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim today, explained its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran.

He claimed there had been initial options for a functionality by the students, but it was cancelled on the tips of the Well being Ministry and Increased Education and learning Ministry (KPT).

“So only 4 folks from the leading management which include the president of the pupil consultant council fulfilled Noraini at the Student Centre, UPSI. Four KPT officers were also present.

“There was no performance as what was said that 20 learners from the Tunes and Accomplishing Arts College would be attending the party,” he mentioned in a assertion posted on the university’s Fb web site.

Mohammad Shatar was commenting on a news portal report declaring that UPSI staff were being dissatisfied with Noraini’s stop by to the college inspite of various programmes becoming cancelled subsequent the Motion Manage Get (MCO) considering the fact that March 18 to curb the distribute of Covid-19.

He said UPSI Educational Association president Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Faizal Nizam Lee Abdullah and Normal Officers Affiliation president Saiful Lizan Mohd Lajis had lodged a law enforcement report denying the allegations.

UPSI had generally ensured whole compliance to the MCO at its two campuses, namely Sultan Azlan Shah and Sultan Abdul Jalil Shah, he added. — Bernama