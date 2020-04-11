Upstate introduces rapid COVID-19 testing; now he can organize his own tests

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 / 12:54 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 10, 2020 / 06:25 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Upstate University Medical Center is organizing its own COVID-19 test, and expects to get results within 24 hours.

A quick test that produces results under one hour is now used in Upstate for special situations.

The clinical trials are organized in the Department of Psychiatry at the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratories.

In-house design allows Upstate to reduce the amount of time it takes to get test results.

Initially, the hospital sent inspectors to the state’s lab, Wadsworth Center, in Albany. The wait time from the Wadsworth exam can be no more than 48 hours.

Stephen J. Thomas, MD, president of Upstate Infectious Diseases, said the ability for Upstate to conduct its own tests and use of rapid testing is a game-changer.

He said, “The rapid diagnostic process helps us quickly identify patients who are optimistic with COVID.” “We can begin to begin all the steps of telling people what they are exposed to and putting people apart, thus reducing the potential exposure.

He said, “From a clinical point of view, a rapid assessment will have the capability and distribution and use of hospital equipment, such as human protective equipment,”

Upstate began using a fast-tracking platform Thursday, developed by Cepheid, which can return the COVID-19 test in less than an hour.

Except in exceptional circumstances, the trial is only available to patients at Upstate University Hospital Hospitals.

The public should go ahead and seek an experiment at Syracuse Community Health Center.