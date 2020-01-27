Uptown shooting: Baby shot was wounded by parents struggling over the gun, not by stray bullet

A 1-year-old boy who was shot in the head Monday night in Uptown was probably wounded while his parents struggled over a gun in their home – not a stray bullet, as his father claimed, the Chicago police say.

The boy was in “serious but stable” condition after his father brought him to Weiss Hospital and told the police that someone else had shot at them at 7:40 PM. near Leland and Clarendon avenues outside the hospital, police said.

But on Tuesday morning, detectives determined parents were struggling over a gun in their home when it was fired and a bullet bounced and hit the boy, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an interview.

“There has never been a shot at Clarendon / Leland. Criminal investigation, including history of arms and child welfare, continues. Cost likely, “Guglielmi said in a statement on Twitter.

Both parents are in custody, but it is too early to say whether they will be charged, he said.

Police initially responded to Leland and Clarendon on Monday evening after the father claimed someone else had shot at them, but officers couldn’t find a crime scene, Guglielmi said.

The child was transferred from Weiss to Lurie Children’s Hospital for treatment and his condition was still “stable” on Tuesday morning, he said.