Urawa Reds take over Australian U-23 captain Thomas Deng

The Australian U23 captain Thomas Deng has agreed to switch to the Urawa Reds in the J. League before the coming season, the club said on Tuesday.

In a statement on the club website, the two-time Asian champion said that he had taken over the 22-year-old defender from Melbourne Victory in a full transfer.

The change came a few days after Deng led Australia to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with third place at the AFC U-23 Championship in Thailand.

In a video message on the Reds’ Twitter account, Deng, who made his full Socceroos debut in October 2018, said he was looking forward to playing for the club.

“I’m very happy to join the team. It was a quick process, but I’m here and can’t wait to start training and meet all the players and staff,” said the 182-cm center-back Keisuke Honda is one of his former Victory teammates.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the league’s best fans and I’m excited to join the best team in Japan.”

The Reds want to recover after a disappointing 2019 season in which they finished 14th in J1. The squad reached the final of the Asian Champions League before losing 3-0 to Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia.