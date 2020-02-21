[urgent-charm-for-80-yr-previous-lady-missing-from-her-haringey-household]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Discoverfor specifics of your info safety rights Invalid Email

Law enforcement have issued an urgent enchantment for information and facts in the search for a missing pensioner from North London.

Petrona Robinson was last seen in her Haringey home.

In accordance to officers, the previous time she was seen was this early morning (Thursday, February 20).

She is 80 years previous and law enforcement say they are concerned about her welfare.

A spokesperson for Haringey Police stated: “Can you aid us locate 80-12 months-old Petrona Robinson who has been missing from her Haringey property since this early morning?

“We are worried for her welfare.”

20 8345 3332 or 101 ref: 6682/20Feb.