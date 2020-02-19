[urgent-look-for-for-lacking-teenage-mates-believed-to-be-in-croydon]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Discoverfor facts of your details safety legal rights Invalid Email

A desperate search is underway for two teenage close friends who have been noted lacking and it is imagined that they could be in Croydon.

Atlanta Butler and Durram Ganderton, each 13, have absent missing from their homes in Sandy, Bedfordshire.

The pair were being very last observed at around 6pm on Tuesday (February 18) and officers believe they may perhaps have travelled to Croydon, which is virtually 100 miles away from their properties.

Atlanta is described as 5ft 1in, with medium length straight pink/brown hair, and blue eyes.

She was very last witnessed sporting a white tank major, a yellow puffa jacket with black fur hood, black leggings and pink Nike trainers.

Durram is described as 5ft 4in, of stocky construct, with light brown hair.

He was past witnessed donning a purple Nike Jumper with blue tassels, navy blue McKenzie jogging bottoms, a black puffa jacket and white Nike trainers. It is thought he could also be carrying a modest black male bag.

Bedfordshire Police have released visuals of the adolescents so associates of the public know what they search like ought to they come about to see them.

Anybody who has noticed Atlanta and Durram, or who is aware of their whereabouts, is questioned to get in touch with 101 quoting reference amount MPC/447/20 for Atlanta, and MPC/452/20 for Durram.

