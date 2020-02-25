uriah-heep-announce-50th-anniversary-tour-for-2020

Uriah Heep have introduced a 2020 Uk tour to mark their 50th anniversary.

The tour kicks off in Glasgow on November 1 and winds up in Cardiff on November 7. It involves a day at the London Palladium.

Suggests guitarist and founder member Mick Box: “Who would have imagined back in 1970 that Uriah Heep would continue to be right here celebrating their 50th Anniversary? It is an astounding feat especially as the band are continue to a vibrant pressure in the live arena and even now generating albums like the latest just one ‘Living the Dream’, that has been lauded by the admirers and media alike as 1 of their greatest in their vocation.

“It is with excellent pride that we enter this 50th Anniversary with the same passion, drive and really like of what we do, and extensive may possibly it final. There are however horizons to conquer and new music to produce and perform, and it feels like the experience has just begun. A huge thank you has to go to the admirers that have kept with us each individual inch of the way, and they just keep developing in figures by the working day. Emotion fantastic, you bet I am! ‘Appy times!”

Tickets for Uriah Heep’s 50th Anniversary tour go on common sale on Friday, February 28 at 10am GMT.

Uriah Heep 50th Anniversary Uk Tour Dates

Nov one: Glasgow, Royal Concert Corridor



Nov 2: Gateshead, Sage



Nov three: Manchester, Bridgewater Corridor



Nov four: London, The Palladium



Nov 6: Birmingham, Symphony Hall



Nov 7: Cardiff, St. David’s Hall