[URIAH HEEP Announces fiftieth-Anniversary U.K. Tour]

Famous progressive rock band URIAH HEEP will rejoice its 50th anniversary with a slide tour of the U.K.

The six-day trek will kick off at Glasgow’s Royal Live performance Corridor on November 1 and conclude at Cardiff’s St. David’s Hall on November seven.

Guitarist Mick Box feedback: “Who would have imagined again in 1970 that URIAH HEEP would continue to be here celebrating their 50th anniversary?

“It is an amazing feat specifically as the band are however a vivid drive in the live arena and however producing albums like the most current just one ‘Living The Dream’, that has been lauded by the supporters and media alike as one particular of their best in their career.

“It is with good pride that we enter this 50th anniversary with the very same enthusiasm, drive and appreciate of what we do, and long could it last. There are continue to horizons to conquer and new tracks to compose and carry out, and it feels like the adventure has just begun.

“A major thank you has to go to the fans that have held with us every inch of the way, and they just keep rising in numbers by the working day. Experience fantastic, you wager I am! ‘Appy days!”

Tour dates:

Nov. 01 – Glasgow, British isles @ Royal Live performance Corridor

Nov. 02 – Gateshead, British isles @ Sage

Nov. 03 – Manchester, British isles @ Bridgewater Hall

Nov. 04 – London, United kingdom @ The Palladium

Nov. 06 – Birmingham, British isles @ Symphony Hall

Nov. 07 – Cardiff, British isles @ St. David’s Corridor

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. GMT.

Very last tumble, Box instructed Greece’s Rockpages Television set that there is no conclusion in sight for the band.

“I feel that with this band as it stands, there is so substantially creativity likely on, so significantly passion for what we do, there’s no want to place individuals highway blocks up,” he reported. “We are searching at the new album we are on the lookout at the 50th anniversary we’re looking at all the things in the long term. And nothing’s likely to end us. The only factor that will stop is our wellbeing. As prolonged as we have bought our health, we’ll carry on rocking.”

URIAH HEEP‘s latest lineup consists of Box alongside keyboardist Phil Lanzon, vocalist Bernie Shaw, drummer Russell Gilbrook and bassist Davey Rimmer.