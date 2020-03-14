Urinary medicine? UK targets myths, fake coronavirus news – world news

The Boris Johnson government is funding a new initiative to challenge myths, misinformation, conspiracies and untruths, such as drinking bleach or urine to cure coronavirus, as the UK fights new cases and deaths.

Officials cited the example of a Bollywood actor’s sister who reportedly shared a controversial video from China as one example of “more damaging dishonesty” as part of an initiative funded by the Ministry of International Development.

An example of “promoting violence” mentioned in the official release says: “Rumors that the virus has been created or intentionally spread have already led to reported attacks on Chinese nationals across Southeast Asia as well as in the UK.”

“A video allegedly showing Chinese officials shooting coronavirus victims and allegedly killing tens of thousands of people went viral on social media sites around the world after being shared by a famous sister of a prominent Bollywood actor in India. The video was actually taken from four completely unrelated footage, including one Chinese police officer shooting a rabid dog. “

The statement added that “more harmful stains” include miraculous anti-virus drugs, “such as drinking chlorine dioxide, industrial bleach or urine, eating garlic, grilling salt water or spreading cow’s dung and mustard.”

It is cited as an example of Myanmar, where the news reported false claims by alleged health officials, advising people to sleep next to chopped onions, claiming it would “absorb the virus” or drink ginger juice.

“It is also falsely claimed that you cannot catch a coronavirus if you have a mosquito bite. Fraud pretending to be health officials in Myanmar were selling black pepper seed as a cure,” the release added.

The initiative includes engaging influencers on social media such as Biance Gonzalez of the Philippines, Jahangir Kabir of Bangladesh and KlikDokter, an Indonesian health blog.

International Development Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Misinformation is hurting us. By addressing it at source, we will help stop the spread of fake news – and coronaviruses – around the world, including within the UK.”

The initiative will analyze social media and online content to determine where misinformation originates and how it is disseminated – so that fake news victims can be provided with accurate information and referred to official health advice, the statement added.

