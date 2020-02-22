[US 2020 elections: Bernie Sanders warns Russia to “continue to be out,quot | Information]

%MINIFYHTML185fa896d4579481fe0bda702fb2810e11%

In the United States, accusations of Russian interference in the presidential elections have resurfaced, this time, with respect to the 2020 marketing campaign.

Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders warned Russia to remain out of the 2020 presidential elections.

He was responding to reports that intelligence officials experienced warned him that the Kremlin was meddling to improve his campaign, as effectively as that of President Donald Trump.

Russia has denied the accusations.

Sara Khairat of Al Jazeera reports.