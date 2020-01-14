US Abolish China Currency Manipulator Day Before Trade Agreement

President Donald Trump’s government plans to lift China’s designation as a currency manipulator, as people familiar with the matter said, to remove an obstacle to a trade agreement the two nations will sign this week.

The finance department will take the step in a semi-annual report that is expected to be released soon after it is delayed as the US and China conclude a “phase 1” trade pact, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Finance minister Steven Mnuchin officially called China currency manipulator for the first time in August. This led to a further escalation of the trade war with Beijing after the country’s central bank dropped the yuan in retaliation for new US tariffs.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Finance declined to comment. A Fox Business Network reporter previously tweeted about the Treasury’s plans.

Now that a deal is in sight, the label is being removed. The government had at some point considered keeping the label and instead announcing that the yuan would be monitored with the possibility of the label being revoked in August this year, according to the population.

Mnuchin’s announcement in August 2019 prompted the Beijing authorities to increase transparency regarding the management of the yuan. Some of this data supports the Treasury’s view that the People’s Bank of China is making competitive currency devaluations.

But economists have criticized the US decision. The International Monetary Fund said in September that the yuan was fairly valued and there was no evidence of tampering. China’s weakening currency could also be due to a slowdown in growth.

China also does not meet the criteria set out in a 2015 U.S. law for formalizing a country as a currency manipulator. Mnuchin instead relied on a 1988 trade law that contains a more relaxed definition of currency manipulation to justify the claim. He did so after the yuan broke the $ 7 mark for the first time since 2008 and caused Trump’s anger. Mnuchin had refused to use the label in the last five published reports.

The August announcement was made in a press release outside the normal edition of the report. This did not allow currency strategists and policy experts to fully explain the decision. The Treasury’s currency report examines 20 countries for possible currency manipulation. That number was increased from 12 in May to 12.

Trump was involved in the preparation of the press release, which uses capital letters to refer to China as a “currency manipulator,” said one respondent.

When finance officials informed Congress committees of their decision in August, they read Chinese government officials’ quotes that they had all the tools they needed to support the yuan. According to officials from the Treasury Department, these statements are proof of intent and evidence that the country has manipulated its currency, said two people who are familiar with the briefings.

Mnuchin said in October that if a trade agreement was signed with China, he would consider removing the manipulator label. The signing of an agreement is “a big step in the right direction”.