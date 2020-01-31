US advises against traveling to China – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU

BEIJING (AP) – The US discouraged all trips to China on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus spreading to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency. The number of cases has increased more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.

The travel advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Americans who are currently in China to consider using commercial means, and asked all non-essential US government employees to postpone the trip “in the light of the new corona virus.”

China had 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of cases have taken place in Hubei Province and the provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. No deaths were reported outside of China.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said it would send charter flights to bring Hubei residents home from abroad.

The explanation of one sentence gave few details, but said that those from Hubei and especially Wuhan would be returned directly to Wuhan as quickly as possible in light of the “practical difficulties” they encountered.

China has placed more than 50 million people in the region under virtual quarantine, while abroad has significantly reduced travel to the country and has quarantined those who have recently passed through Wuhan. The virus is believed to have a two-week incubation period during which infected people can transmit the disease even if they do not show symptoms such as fever and cough.

In the seven days that ended at midnight Thursday, the National Health Commission reported that 596 cases were “healed and released from the hospital.”

The US Health Agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed the WHO about cases of the new virus at the end of December. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases as scientists race to understand how the virus is spreading and how serious it is.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the virus is spreading to people in China and have been found with care cases in other countries – including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea and Vietnam – where isolated cases of transmission from person to person.

On Friday, the US embassy in Beijing said it had given permission for relatives and all non-urgent US government personnel to leave Beijing and the consulates in the cities of Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang. Employees from the Wuhan consulate left earlier this week.

The decision was made “from an overabundance of caution regarding logistical disruptions due to limited transportation and the availability of appropriate healthcare associated with the new corona virus,” the embassy said.

The advice “Do not travel” of level 4 is the highest level of warning.

Mike Wester, an American businessman in Beijing who has lived in China for 19 years, said he has no plans to leave.

“I feel more secure in quarantine here at home than I risk traveling,” Wester said.

He pointed out possible risks of crowds at airports and the obligation to remove a mask for passports and security checks.

Kelly Flanagan, 36, a school counselor in China since 2011, speaks through Skype from Utah and says she plans to stay out of China while watching the virus spread.

“This is likely to take a while,” said Flanagan, who said her type 1 diabetes was contributing to her health problems. From the US she works remotely with her students to help them pass English language exams.

The WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke with reporters in Geneva on Thursday about the worrying spread of the virus among people outside of China.

“The main reason for this statement is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries,” he said. “Our greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems that are poorly prepared to deal with it.”

“This statement is not a vote of non-confidence in China,” he said. “On the contrary, the WHO continues to have confidence in China’s ability to control the outbreak.”

A declaration of a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but can also cause nervous governments to limit travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

China’s ambassador Zhang Jun said on Thursday evening in New York that “we are still at a very critical stage in the fight against the corona virus”, but emphasized that the epidemic is still mainly limited to China and urged the international community that no overreaction would occur.

Zhang told reporters “we are still making our assessment” of the WHO statement.

“Although we understand the concerns of other countries, we must also listen to advice from the Director General of the WHO,” who said he had full confidence in China’s efforts to fight the epidemic and “there is no reason for measures affecting international travel and trade, “Zhang said.

He said that China appreciated “the friendly gesture of the international community” in providing medical equipment and “what is urgently needed,” especially in Hubei province, its masks and other protective medical supplies, including glasses.

In the aftermath of countless airlines that have canceled flights to China and companies such as Starbucks and McDonald’s that are temporarily closing hundreds of stores, Tedros said the WHO did not offer to limit travel or trade to China.

“There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade,” he said. He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping had committed to help stop the spread of the virus beyond its borders.

Although scientists expect a limited transmission of the virus between people with close contact, such as within families, the cases of spread to people who may be less exposed to the virus in Japan and Germany are worrying.

In Japan, a man in his 60s got the virus after working as a bus driver for two tour groups from Wuhan. In Germany, a man in his thirties fell ill after a Chinese colleague from Shanghai, whose parents had recently visited from Wuhan, came to his office for a business meeting. Four other employees became infected later. The woman had shown no symptoms of the virus until her flight back to China.

“That is the type of transmission chain that we do not want to see,” said Marion Koopmans, specialist in infectious diseases at the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands and member of the emergency committee of the WHO.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sick there during the outbreak of SARS 2002-2003, or a severe acute respiratory syndrome, a cousin of the new virus. Both are from the coronavirus family, including those who can cause a cold.

Associated Press writers Joe McDonald and Sam McNeil in Beijing, Maria Cheng in London, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Edith Lederer at the United Nations, Elaine Ganley in Paris, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul , South Korea contributed to this report.