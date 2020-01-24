US agencies struggle with instant payments

divide

59 percent of adults in the U.S. are still living from paycheck to paycheck, and the reality is dire: These consumers often do not have the resources to meet emergency costs and need timely and convenient payouts. Government and local government payouts are no exception to these expectations, as for many they make up a crucial part of their income. Government payouts can range from child support payments and annual tax returns to pension and pension fund payments. Many consumers receive these funds through paper checks, which can result in delays in submission and affect the finances of recipients when they wait to pay bills, buy essentials, and care for their loved ones.

Paper checks are also expensive and cumbersome for the agencies that use them. Some reports have estimated the cost of cutting, sending, and processing checks at nearly $ 8 per copy – a high price for those who have to send thousands, if not millions, of these payments each year.

Digital payments have left their mark on government payments, but not to the extent that US citizens want or expect. According to a recent PYMNTS study, 24 percent of consumers currently receive these payments through instant rails. 51 percent of consumers want to receive their payments through Instant Process.

More and more Americans place more value on retirement and retirement benefits when choosing a career or considering their financial future, which is why the further expansion of immediate payments is a necessity. However, government agencies are unable to innovate at the same pace as retailers or other consumer services industries because they have to comply with complex regulations and ensure that their software does not leave partners behind.

Payment Challenges Stall Government Innovations

Some federal agencies have already found that instant or digital payments are simple and efficient, both in practice and in theory. The IRS has been accepting digitally submitted tax documents and providing digital refunds for years. Between February 2018 and February 2019, approximately 29 million electronic returns were received via direct deposit. By using digital solutions, the agency was able to cut costs and satisfy consumers who were increasingly frustrated with outdated data payment methods.

State-owned companies, however, had a hard time making instant payouts a shared experience. A problem with implementing new payment software or systems is that other departments may fail to make a similar effort. All parties involved in sending or receiving withdrawals must be able to easily pass on payment details to speed up withdrawals to residents and ensure security.

Insurers are familiar with this issue as they struggle to achieve the ubiquity of payments to reassure consumers who want immediate claims and approval procedures. This is an even more complicated matter for state and local governments, as they need to ensure that payments are directed to the right destinations and that regulations are followed.

44 of the 50 U.S. states are currently looking for ways to resolve these complications and improve their electronic payment and payment tools. For example, New York offers retirees a direct deposit for withdrawals, and Idaho agencies are now enabling digital withdrawals for child support payments.

However, the main problem for these departments when updating their systems is not the availability of the technology or the slow pace of innovation at other agencies (although both can hinder innovation), but the risks of fraud. In 2017, government agencies lost around $ 141 billion in donation packages sent to bad actors using false identities and stolen personal information – a problem that continues to worsen as hackers become more sophisticated.

Fraud problems due to the use of checks

Fraud concerns keep several states frozen at the turning point of digital payout innovation, which opens up new opportunities for fraudsters: they can get in and out of mismatch systems to repeatedly request the same payments. Such offers are much safer than paper checks, but a lack of digital payments means that U.S. corporations, banks, and agencies are losing millions of dollars.

Legacy methods like paper testing have several disadvantages. The advantage for government agencies, who may not know of any safer alternatives, is that they work in a pass-fail system: they either reach the recipients’ mailboxes or not. However, check fraud affected 70 percent of U.S. companies in 2018, so their benefits no longer outweigh the other disadvantages.

Government agencies release checks more often, especially as younger generations are approaching retirement. Millennials may not be approaching retirement age (or may even have a lot of confidence in retirement as a general concept), but they are sure to expect instant payment instruments when they finally get there. These consumers already do most of their business online and expect the retirement tools to keep up with their needs.

The state and local government innovation gap needs to be closed as the demographic they deal with grows more mature and those living from paycheck to paycheck begin to expect immediate payouts. Digitizing payouts isn’t the only step that government agencies need to take. Ensuring security will play an equally important role.

