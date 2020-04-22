A panel of experts called Tuesday by the US Government Anti-Infection Agency has recommended the use of a combination of antimalarial medicine and antibiotics that President Donald Trump considered to be a potential “game changer” in the treatment of Covid-19.

An expert panel in the Covid-19 treatment guidelines said that, except for the purpose of clinical trials, it “recommends” the use of the antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine plus the antibiotic Azithromycin, “because of its toxicity potential.”

But she left open the use of hydroxychloroquine or another version of it, Chloroquine, by itself, saying there was not enough information to recommend for or against its use, but warned clinicians that if applied, it would “monitor the patient for adverse effects of consequences “.

Also, an analysis released Tuesday about the use of hydroxychloroquinine in the treatment of coronavirus patients at U.S. veterans hospitals has shown no benefit and has caused more deaths. Researchers and experts say the study is not rigorous enough and more data is needed.

The committee of experts that issued the guidelines convened the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a federal agency led by Anthony Faucius, a member of President Trump’s White House Task Force on the Coronavirus Outbreak.

Fauci has repeatedly warned against overestimating the benefits of the drug or combination, arguing that there is no verified evidence that it works against Covid-19. And he was blunt about it, taking his case from the White House podium to briefing the task force daily with the president for insight.

Fauci did not attend Tuesday’s briefing. When asked, Trump said he did not see the guidelines.

The president was an outspoken advocate of antimalarial medicine alone and in combination with antibiotics. “HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, together, stand a chance of being one of the greatest game changers in medical history,” he tweeted on March 21.

The president has pressed for tweets and remarks to reporters despite public outcry from his experts. A key part of his argument was: “What you have to lose.” Hydroxychloroquine has been proven to be safe for decades when prescribed to patients with malaria, and even if it does not affect your Covid-19 patient, it will do them no harm.

Panel experts concluded it could be harmful in combination with antibiotics. The drug is self-authorized for clinical trials currently underway at Covid-19 patients in New York, the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic that infected 824,438 people nationwide by Tuesday night and killed 45,052.

India has lifted restrictions on the export of a bunch of drugs this month to allow the shipment of hydroxychloroquinine on U.S. orders at the urgent request of President Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of drugs and has been widely used as a prophylaxis for healthcare professionals.

The efficacy of hydroxychloroquinine against coronavirus is facing worldwide verification and is not achieved very well. Hospitals in Sweden stopped using chloroquine earlier this month after reports of severe side effects, and researchers in Brazil discontinued the trial after the death of patients taking the drug.

