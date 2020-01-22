US aims to tighten the rules for service animals on planes – Boston Herald

By DAVID KOENIG

Airlines will soon be able to turn away cats, rabbits and all animals other than dogs trying to take passengers into the cabin.

The US transport department announced plans on Wednesday to tighten the rules for assistance animals. The biggest change would be that only dogs were eligible.

Airlines say that the number of supporting animals has grown enormously in recent years and that they have been lobbying to tighten the rules. They also imposed their own restrictions in response to passengers arriving at the airport with pigs, pheasants, turkeys, snakes and other unusual pets.

The American trading group from the aviation sector praised the stricter rules.

“Airlines want all passengers and crew to have a safe and comfortable flight experience, and we are convinced that the proposed rule will go a long way in ensuring a safer and healthier experience for everyone,” said Nicholas Calio, President of Airlines for America.

Veteran groups have taken the side of the airlines and claim that an explosion of non-trained dogs and other animals threatens their ability to fly with well-trained assistance dogs. Last year, more than 80 veterans and disability groups agreed to ban untrained animals with emotional support in aircraft cabins.

Department officials said in a briefing with reporters that they are proposing the changes to ensure flight safety. They also said that some passengers have abused the current rules.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposed changes and they can take effect thereafter.

The transport department proposes a narrow definition of an assistance animal – it would be a dog trained to help a person with a physical or other disability. Currently, passengers are allowed to take many other animals with them if they have a doctor’s statement that they need the animal for emotional support.

A dog that has been trained to help a passenger with psychiatric needs continues to qualify as an assistance animal.

The proposal would prohibit airlines from banning certain types of dog breeds – for example, Delta Air Lines prohibits pit bulls – but airline employees can refuse to board any animal they consider to be a threat to other people.

It would also prevent the current practice of many airlines from requiring animal owners to complete paperwork 48 hours in advance. A department official said the practice could harm people with disabilities by preventing them from taking their assistance dogs on last-minute journeys.