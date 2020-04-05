US allies complain of “Wild West” tactics rushing for medical supplies

From Europe to South America, US allies complain about the superpower’s “wild West” tactic of bidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed vital medical supplies agreements.

In France and Germany, senior officials claimed that the United States was paying far above the market price for medical grade masks, sometimes winning contracts with higher offers even after European buyers believed a deal had been concluded. agreement and Brazil’s health minister had reported a similar incident.

“Money is irrelevant. They pay any price because they are desperate,” a senior CDU / CSU official told German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

A German government source said, “Americans are on the move and carrying a lot of money.”

Since the virus first registered in China late last year, the pandemic has spread worldwide. Governments in Europe, the Americas and elsewhere are desperately trying to build supplies for doctors, nursing home staff and the public.

Now, with global cases exceeding one million and the outbreak of the explosion in the United States, competition for precious stocks is intensifying further.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. government is now recommending Americans to voluntarily wear fabric coverings to stem the spread of the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guide does not recommend wear a grade masks.

He also claimed to sign a directive to stop the export of N95 respiratory masks, which provide essential protection for US health professionals and other medical equipment.

US multinational 3M Co. said Friday that the White House ordered it to block all shipments to Canada and Latin America of respirators it manufactures in the United States, despite what 3M called “significant humanitarian implications.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said blocking the flow of equipment across the border would be a “mistake” that could backfire, noting that the country’s health workers go to Detroit to work every day.

In another case, an order of 200,000 masks destined for Germany was diverted to the United States, said Berlin Interior Secretary Andreas Geisel, calling it a “modern piracy act”.

In a statement on Friday, Geisel said the expedition was “confiscated” in Bangkok and said: “Even in times of global crisis, wild West methods should not be used.”

However on Saturday, his office took a step back, saying he was still trying to clarify the circumstances of how the masks, which had been ordered by a German wholesaler, and not by the US manufacturer 3M, had been hijacked.

A 3M spokesman told Reuters that the company had no evidence that its products had been seized.

Asked by Reuters about the 200,000 masks during a daily briefing on Saturday, Trump stated that “there has been no piracy act.”

Above the market price

An official from the United States Department of Homeland Security told Reuters this week that U.S. companies and the government paid higher than market prices for most of the gear purchased overseas.

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter, said the United States will not stop buying “until we have too many things” and may still be looking for protective equipment overseas until August.

“We’ve got our hands on everything we can,” said the official.

Lea Crager, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the agency that coordinates the search for medical supplies abroad, said that catastrophes often lead to price increases for certain goods.

“If it causes some sort of disruption to the supply chain, you will see the costs for an essential product increase,” said Crager. “It just happens.”

In Brazil, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said this week that China abandoned some Brazilian equipment orders when the United States government sent more than 20 cargo planes to the country to buy the same products.

“Our purchases, which we expected to complete in order to deliver, many have been abandoned,” said the minister in an interview Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mandetta said that Brazil has finally managed to place an order of 1.2 billion reais ($ 319 million Cdn) for equipment, although it will only be delivered in 30 days.

Cash in hand

A second German source employed by a company that now helps Merkel’s government to order masks said the last weekend in March was a turning point and has traced a link to the growing U.S. presence on the market.

Contracts no longer guarantee delivery, the source said, adding: “The demand is much, much bigger than the offer.”

In France, three regional leaders painted a similar picture. Jean Rottner said it was a constant struggle to ensure that orders for masks arrived in his region of the Grand Est, where the epidemic took hold before spreading west to Paris.

He said the games were changing hands at the last minute.

“On the (airport) tarmac, the Americans get their money out and pay three or four times what we offered,” Rottner told RTL France radio on Wednesday.

Rottner’s counterpart in the greater Paris region, Valerie Pecresse, said she was beaten on an order by a country with deep pockets, although she did not name the United States.

“We found supplies a few days ago, but were unable to buy them after the others passed us,” Pecresse told Franceinfo radio on Friday. “They were ready to pay three times the market price.”

The French foreign ministry said it was verifying the reports. But an official doubted that measures would be taken.

“It boils down to market forces,” said the official. “Who pays more gets the prize.”