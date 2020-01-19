US Ambassador confirms pressure to deny ASML export license to China

The US ambassador to the Netherlands has confirmed earlier reports that the US is trying to prevent chip technology from being exported to China, Financieele Dagblad said on Friday.

Sources had previously told the newspaper that the United States is putting pressure on the Dutch government to refuse an export license for ASML, the chip maker.

“We made it very clear to the Dutch,” quotes the newspaper Pete Hoestra. “We believe that this is an extremely sensitive technology that is not used in certain locations.”

ASML has been waiting for an export license since June 2019 to send a next-generation chip maker to China using technology based on extreme ultraviolet (UV) wavelengths.

The application is still being processed by the State Department. However, behind the scenes, the FD said, the United States put the Netherlands under “strong political pressure” to refuse the license.

Earlier this week, China’s ambassador to the Netherlands said in an interview with the FD that China does not want The Hague to submit to US pressure.

“We are concerned that the Netherlands will allow our trade relations to be politicized,” Xu Hong is quoted as saying. “If it stays that way, it will ultimately have a negative impact on our bilateral relations.”

According to Reuters, White House officials shared a secret intelligence report with Prime Minister Mark Rutte highlighting the potential impact of China’s adoption of ASML technology.

According to the paper, there is a lot at stake, as ASML expects to generate billions in sales in China through the use of euv technology.

The technology is covered by an international agreement, the Wassenaar Agreement, signed by both countries and requiring a license because the euv technology can also be used for military purposes.

