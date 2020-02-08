US and Afghan forces attacked in eastern Afghanistan

February 8 (UPI) – U.S. and Afghan forces came under direct fire on Saturday during an operation in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said.

Few details were available, but Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement to the CNN and Military Times that troops had come under fire.

“We are assessing the situation and will continue to provide updates as they become available,” Leggett wrote.

There are currently between 12,000 and 13,000 US soldiers deployed in Afghanistan.

At the end of January, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan’s reconstruction reported that the number of attacks launched by the Taliban in the fourth quarter of 2019 was higher than in any quarter since 2010.

However, the number of civilian casualties fell 20 percent year-on-year, the report said.

According to the same report, the number of American military casualties in 2019, with 23 deaths and 192 injuries, was the highest since January 2015.

During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, US President Donald Trump expressed his intention to withdraw from Afghanistan.

“I’m not trying to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of whom are innocent,” said Trump. “Nor is it our job to serve as a law enforcement agency for other nations. These are the best warriors in the world, and they either want to fight to win or not at all. We are working to finally end America’s longest war.” and bring our troops home. “