US and Russia hail Modi’s video-meeting with SAARC leaders about coronavirus

File image of Key Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in east Delhi’s Karkardooma space | Picture: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

Textual content Sizing:

A-

A+

New Delhi: The US has lauded India’s work in operating out a mechanism to consist of the unfold of COVID-19 or coronavirus by involving leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

“Global troubles demand coordinated and agile responses. The new videoconference among #SAARC leaders on #COVID19 showed how leaders can present simple proposals, these as setting up a regional fund. Let us all keep working alongside one another to battle this throughout the world outbreak,” tweeted Alice G. Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Condition Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

Worldwide issues need coordinated and agile responses. The latest videoconference among #SAARC leaders on #COVID19 confirmed how leaders can current realistic proposals, this sort of as establishing a regional fund. Let’s all keep doing the job collectively to fight this worldwide outbreak. AGW

— State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 16, 2020

This arrived after Minister of Exterior Affairs S. Jaishankar experienced a “productive conversation” with the US Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo on “ways the US and India can collaborate to battle the world-wide coronavirus outbreak” Monday.

Effective discussion with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on approaches the U.S. and #India can collaborate to struggle the worldwide #coronavirus outbreak.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 15, 2020

The online video-convention was held Sunday on Primary Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, who also proposed environment up a ‘SAARC COVID-19 Unexpected emergency Fund’.

Besides the US, the Russian governing administration also welcomed PM Modi’s initiative and explained the video clip-conference as “timely”.

Initiatives advised by PM @NarendraModi at #SAARC Leader’s Summit to join hands in combating #COVID19 are timely and welcome!#SAARCfightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AGUPBbXnZn

— Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) March 16, 2020

Also read through: Talent centres in Delhi are earning 500 masks a working day to satisfy desire amid coronavirus disaster

What India has available

On Sunday, all the leaders of SAARC member nations around the world — Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — answered to PM Modi’s contact to hold a online video-convention to explore approaches to comprise the spread of coronavirus in the South Asian area.

The video-meeting was attended by all SAARC leaders, besides Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was represented by his exclusive assistant on wellbeing and Minister of Point out for Health Zafar Mirza.

Throughout the online video-conference, it was resolved that an crisis fund will be produced with voluntary contributions from member international locations, and India has pledged $10 million initially.

India has also vowed to established up a speedy reaction groups of medical practitioners, professionals and arrange for tests devices, apart from imparting on the web teaching to emergency reaction employees, amongst other points.

A widespread exploration system has also been proposed below the SAARC framework, which will concentration not only on coronavirus, but also on challenges posed by this form of crisis in the long term.

During the movie-convention, Modi also prompt the establishment of popular SAARC Pandemic Protocols, which can be applied on all borders to reduce the distribute of deadly bacterial infections.

“This is not the 1st nor the past these pandemic that will influence us,” Modi had claimed.

So much, more than 1,70,000 coronavirus scenarios have emerged globally and much more than 6,600 deaths have been described.

Also read through: Coronavirus can unfold even ahead of contaminated folks show signs and symptoms, new research finds

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the very best stories & view on politics, governance and much more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Present Full Post

