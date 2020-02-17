[us-army-spend-tribute-to-neil-peart-with-spectacular-address-of-time-stand-even-now]

The United States Military Band have unveiled a cover of Rush’s Keep Your Fireplace keep track of Time Stand Even now as a tribute to Neil Peart.

The video clip has been shared on Rush’s social media channels, with the US Army Band choosing to file the music as Sergeant 1st Class Tim Whalen is a lifelong Hurry lover.

Whalen explains: “The lyrics to this tune have always resonated deeply with me, and they demonstrate Neil’s heart. I wished to showcase the deep humanity he experienced in his creating.

“The track is about everyday living transferring much too rapid, due to both of those points we can regulate and matters we can’t, and the motivation to keep on to something just a minimal longer.

“This is these a common message, whether it be small children rising up far too speedy, a beloved a single dying, or a soldier leaving dwelling wanting to know if they’ll ever see their spouse and children once more.”

Vocalist Whalen is joined in the video by fellow vocalist Chris Rettig, pianist Dan Roberts, bassist Zack Satisfaction, violinists Matthew Evans, Patrick Lin and Holly Watters, alongside with cellist Aaron Ludwig.

Hurry drummer Peart died in January just after a three and a fifty percent calendar year struggle with mind cancer.

Very last 7 days, Mike Portnoy smashed his way through a number of Rush classics on a tiny drum kit for charity. The kit is now currently being auctioned with proceeds going to brain most cancers investigation, and, at the time of creating, the successful bid is sitting at $1575.

The new concern of Prog magazine, which is on sale now, also pays tribute to Peart, with the drumming legend that includes on the entrance go over. Inside of we look at Peart’s very best musical and lyric times and the enigma at the rear of the general public face of the guy Carl Palmer known as “one of the most progressive drummers in the prog world.”

