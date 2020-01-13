US Attorney General UU. Barr: Soleimani’s murder was “legitimate, quot;

% MINIFYHTMLc0f8e1acc9ef915bb68c411a9d76dea79%

% MINIFYHTMLc0f8e1acc9ef915bb68c411a9d76dea710%

US President Donald Trump clearly had the authority to kill Qassem Soleimani, US Attorney General William Barr said Monday, adding that the White House had consulted his Justice Department before the attack on the Iranian commander

Barr told reporters that Soleimani was a “legitimate military target,” and that the attack was a “legitimate act of self-defense.”

Plus:

Barr did not cite specific evidence, but said: “We had a situation where the Iranians had already started a series of increasingly intense violent actions against our allies, against the American people and our troops, with the stated purpose of expelling us from it Middle East. “

% MINIFYHTMLc0f8e1acc9ef915bb68c411a9d76dea711%

% MINIFYHTMLc0f8e1acc9ef915bb68c411a9d76dea712%

He added: “The Ministry of Justice was consulted and frankly I don’t think it was a closed decision.”

Since the January 3 attack that killed Soleimani, critics have questioned the Trump government’s assertion that Soleimani is planning an attack on the United States. They also questioned the timing of the strike, coordination within the government, and Trump’s decision not to notify his plans to Congress, which has the power to declare war.

“The general responsible for these efforts, Soleimani, was clearly a legitimate military target. We had a very short period of time to carry out the attack,” Barr said.

“This was a legitimate act of self-defense because it interrupted the ongoing attacks that took place, a campaign against the Americans, and restored the deterrence,” he added, without giving any further details.

Earlier on Monday, Trump put concerns aside and tweeted: “It really doesn’t matter, quot; whether there was a threat.

“The fake media and its democratic partners are working hard to determine whether the future terrorist attack was Soleimani & # 39; threatening & # 39; or not, and whether my team agreed,” tweeted Trump.

“The answer for both is a strong YES, but it doesn’t really matter because of their terrible past!”

The fake media and its democratic partners are working hard to determine whether the future attack of the terrorist Soleimani was “threatening, quot; or not, and whether my team agreed. The answer to both is a strong YES, but it is really not matter because of its terrible past!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Last week Trump said in an interview that Iran was about to attack four US embassies, but on Sunday defense secretary Mark Esper said he saw no specific evidence that Iran is planning an attack.

“What the president said was that there might be additional attacks on embassies. I shared that opinion,” Esper said. “The president did not quote specific evidence.”

When asked whether intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point, Esper said, “I have not seen one with regard to four embassies.”

Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have questioned the reason for the attacks and said they have not received adequate and detailed reports.

The Democratically-controlled House on Thursday adopted a non-binding resolution that is intended to limit the President’s ability to attack Iran in the future without the consent of Congress. The Senate will discuss a similar resolution this week.

According to the constitution of the United States, the power to lead military action is divided between Congress and the president. The Congress has the power to declare war, while the President, as Commander-in-Chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.