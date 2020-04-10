US banks are preparing to acquire energy assets as boom shale

Energy companies are suffering from a drop in oil prices caused by the pandemic and the virus, and crude oil prices have fallen more than 60 percent this year.





latest update: April 10, 2020, 10:35 AM IST

New York: Informed sources told Reuters that for the first time in a generation, major US lenders were exploiting oil and gas fields across the country to prevent the loss of loans to energy companies that are going bankrupt.

JP Morgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., and Citigroup Inc. are each setting up independent companies for oil and gas assets, he said, adding that three people were not allowed to discuss the issue publicly. The sources said the banks were looking to hire managers with relevant expertise to manage them.

Banks did not comment at the time of publication.

Although oil prices may support Thursday’s possible agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production, few believe that the restriction could offset a 30 percent drop in global fuel demand, as land-based coronavirus has reduced its use. Vehicles and restriction of economic activity are more. Widely.

Oil and gas companies that operate in shale basins from Texas to Wyoming are in debt.

The industry is estimated to owe more than $ 200 billion to lenders through loans backed by oil and gas resources. With declining incomes and declining asset values, some companies say they may not be able to repay.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. was the first manufacturer to go bankrupt on April 11. Others, including Chesapeake Energy Corp., Denbury Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum, have hired debt advisors.

If banks do not keep bankrupt assets, they may be forced to sell them for dollar coins at current prices. The companies they set up can manage oil and gas assets as long as conditions improve enough to sell at a significant value.

Sources said that large banks should cancel their programs due to restrictions on their involvement with physical goods.

Banks hope that the planned duration of their acquisition in one year or another will meet the Federal Reserve’s requirements that they do not plan to hold assets for a long time. Because lenders are taking steps to support a part of the economy that is important for any potential return, and have not received direct collateral from the federal government, which may also help the programs.

Banks are now setting up holding companies that can outperform LLCs that have foreclosed assets. LLCs are owned by banks that participate in the principal guaranteed loan.

Sources said that in order to carry out oil and gas operations, banks could hire former industry executives or special firms that have done so for private equity. Sources said that the Houston-based EnerVest-based company will likely be among the operators.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to operate on behalf of other institutions that are no different in this market,” said Alex Zazzi, CEO of EnerVest.

American banks have not done so since the late 1980s, when another oil price deal bankrupted a group of energy companies. Recently, they have relied on restructuring processes that prioritize them as safe creditors and seek to control bondholders instead of paying.

But banks are becoming more decisive because of the vulnerability of the virus crane and the vulnerability of the balance sheet that has developed in recent years.

US oil and gas production has increasingly relied heavily on bank loans over the past year, as it has dried up its debt or stock options. Lenders have acted conservatively in assessing the hydrocarbons used, but recent restorations have prevented them from wasting money.

Bankruptcy Alta Mesa Resources is likely to give less than two-thirds of its money to banks, while Sanchez Energy cannot afford it.

Sources said that the structures that the banks are setting up will take several months. This allows producers to tidy up their homes by the fall – the next time they are assessing energy loan collateral.

After years of dealing with energy borrowers, lenders have little choice but to take more dramatic action, said Body Clark, a reconstruction partner at Heinz and Boone Law Firm.

“Banks can now threaten to take ownership of the company and its assets if they do not repay the loan,” he said.