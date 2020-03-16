US begins first record-breaking coronavirus vaccine trial

On Monday, U.S. researchers administered the first shot to the first participant in a clinical trial to get an experimental vaccine to protect themselves against the deadly coronavirus, as cases of the disease continue to spread throughout the world.

“If it is not known that this virus was out … to have a vaccine” in tests in about two months is unprecedented, said Dr. Lisa Jackson, the study’s leader at the Associated Press (AP). Kaiser Permanente coronavirus vaccine.

“We do not know if this vaccine will cause an immune response or if it is safe. That is why we make a judgment,” said Jackson. “It is not at the stage where it would be possible or wise to give it to the general population.”

On Monday, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the “first phase” of trials had begun.

The first vaccine trial marked only the beginning of the process to determine if the shots are safe and ready for widespread use, which could take up to a year and a half.

AP heard from an unnamed U.S. government official that coronavirus vaccine trials would begin on Monday.

The news revealed:

With a good kick in the arm of healthy volunteers, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle (Monday) launch a first-stage study with anxious anticipation about a potential COVID-19 (coronavirus or) COVID-19 vaccine. record after new the virus exploded from China and was released worldwide.

American researchers will provide the first round of shooting to 45 carefully selected healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55.

AP explained:

Testing will begin with 45 healthy, young volunteers with different doses of shots. … There is no chance that the participants would be infected by the shootings, because they do not contain the virus itself. The goal is to check if the vaccines do not have worrying side effects, leading to larger tests.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has warned that even if the initial tests go well, you are “talking about a year to a year and a half” before any vaccine could be prepared. of widespread use.

NIAID is a component of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States.

Finding a vaccine “is an urgent public health priority,” Dr. Fauci said Monday.

Fauci said the new vaccine study, “launched at record speed, is an important first step in reaching that goal.”

The modern biotech company NIH and Massachusetts, Moderna Inc., developed the new vaccine, which is not the only one in the works.

Apparently, dozens of researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

AP noticed:

Also in the works: Inovio Pharmaceuticals aims to launch safety tests for its vaccine candidate next month with a dozen volunteers at the University of Pennsylvania and a testing center in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a similar study in China. and South Korea.

Researchers should test the vaccine for thousands of people to find out if it really protects against the virus and does not hurt.

President Trump has been pushing for the rapid development of a vaccine, revealing in recent days that research is “moving very fast.”

Trump hopes researchers will create a vaccine “relatively soon”.

There is currently no proven treatment for the new coronavirus.