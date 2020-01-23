US border officers were told that they were targeting Iranian travelers, officer claims in e-mail

US border officers who work at multiple border crossings between Canada and the US were instructed in early January to target and interrogate Iranian-born travelers, a US border officer said in an email from CBC News.

The accusation follows reports that up to 200 people of Iranian descent – including many Canadian or American citizens – were detained for hours on the weekend of January 4 and interrogated at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Wash.

On Friday, January 3, the US killed Iran’s highest general, Qassem Soleimani, increasing tensions between the two countries.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told CBC News that the “current threat environment” prompted it to implement an “improved attitude” at the border. However, it denied Iranian travelers being detained and said the delays at the Peace Arch intersection were related to personnel issues during a busy holiday weekend.

The US border officer disputes CBP’s claims in an email he sent to Blaine immigration lawyer, Len Saunders.

Social media post that CBP is detaining Iranian Americans and denying them access to the US because of their country of origin. Reports that DHS / CBP has issued a related guideline are also incorrect.

– @ CBP

Saunders believes the officer approached him because the lawyer was openly critical of how CBP would have treated travelers born to Iran.

Saunders confirmed the identity of the American officer and said he works at the front. He asked that CBC News keep the name of the officer confidential because the person is afraid of the consequences of his employer.

To further protect the identity of the officer, CBC does not quote directly from the page-long email.

In it, the officer told Saunders that CBP’s Seattle Field Office – which covers the border between Canada and the US from the state of Washington to Minnesota – sent border officers to ask Iran-born travelers against terrorism.

The officer claimed that the only reason Iranian travelers were being detained and interrogated that weekend was because of their ethnicity. He claimed that the operation was unethical and possibly unconstitutional.

The in Blaine Wash. Established immigration lawyer Len Saunders said that customs treatment and border protection for Iranian travelers was unconstitutional.

In his email, the officer also told Saunders that following the arrest of Iranian-born travelers on national news on January 5, the operation was suspended.

CBP declined to comment on the content of the e-mail without first viewing it. To protect the identity of the officer, CBC refused to send it.

Saunders said he also recently spoke with another US border officer who worked the weekend of January 4 at a different border crossing point in Washington State than the Peace Arch. Saunders said the officer confirmed that the Seattle Field Office had first-line staff focused on travelers born in Iran.

“It confirms my suspicion that this wasn’t just at Peach Arch,” Saunders said. He also said the officers’ assertions confirm his beliefs about how Iranian travelers at the border were treated.

“They violated US constitutional rights by interrogating and detaining them,” Saunders claims. “What is the next step? Where does it end?”

“This is not OK”

Although there are claims that travelers with ties to Iran were the target of multiple American border crossings, Saunders believes the focus was on the Peace Arch because a large group of Iranian-Americans crossed that intersection on January 4 on their way home from a concert in Vancouver.

“It was because there was a large group that attracted attention. That was a coincidence,” he said. “I am sure there are many more things that we do not know.”

Sam Sadr lives in North Vancouver and has two years of Canadian citizenship. He says his trip to the border was his first and last attempt to go to the US (Mike Zimmer / CBC)

Not all Iranian-born travelers who were held at the Peace Arch in Blaine returned home after a concert.

Iranian-born Canadian citizen Sam Sadr from North Vancouver said he and three family members were on their way to Seattle when they were detained for longer than eight hours on January 4 in the crossing.

“Why us?” said Sadr, who visited the US for the first time. He said he counted more than 120 people of Iranian descent being detained for interrogation that day.

“As soon as they released me, I told the officer,” This is called discrimination. ”

Negah Hekmati, an Iranian-born American citizen, said she and her family were interrogated for five hours in the early hours of Sunday for the Peace Arch crossing. (CBS)

Negah Hekmati, an American-born American citizen, returned home with her husband and two children after a ski weekend in Canada. She said her family was being held for five hours in the early hours of Sunday for interrogation on the Peace Arch crossing.

“They had our car keys, they had our passports,” she said during a press conference on January 6. “I am here today because of my children. They should not experience such things. They are American citizens and this is not OK.”

To find out what happened, 70 US Congressmen sent a letter to CBP on January 6 asking for answers.

“We are deeply concerned about the experiences of those affected last weekend and the potential that this could be the start of a new policy at our borders and airports that are illegally targeted at those of Iranian descent,” the letter said.

The Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties of the US Department of Homeland Security is now investigating the case.

CBP declined to comment on the investigation. “From a political point of view, US customs and border protection do not comment on pending disputes,” spokesman Mike Niezgoda said in an email.

Homeland Security did not respond to CBC’s request for comment.