US chief Antonio Guterres calls on the US to remove Sudan from the terror list

February 10 (UPI) – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has advised the United States to remove Sudan from its list of countries that support terrorism.

Sudan has been on the list of US terrorists since 1993, and recent delisting efforts ended last year when an uprising ousted President Omar al-Basir. New Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the designation prevented Sudan from receiving debt relief and funding from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“The recent events in Sudan have been remarkable,” Guterres said at the African Union’s annual summit in Ethiopia on Sunday.

“I reaffirm that it is time to remove Sudan from the list of state supporters of terrorism and to mobilize massive international support so that Sudan can meet its challenges.”

Sudan asked the United Nations last month to send a peacekeeping mission to mobilize international economic aid, coordinate humanitarian efforts, and support the Sudanese constitution in writing.

Hamdok spoke to Guterres at the summit.

“The Secretary General of the United States is well aware of the difficulties and complications of the transition period,” said a statement from his office.

IMF Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva gave Sudan a road map to help with a meeting with Hamdok in December.

“We discussed government economic reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and promote inclusive growth,” she said.

“IMF staff are concerned with the authorities on how the IMF can continue to support their reform efforts and ensure that Sudan receives adequate external aid.”