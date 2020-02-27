[us-china-tensions-colour-race-to-head-world-wide-patent-agency]

China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Chen Xu at a UN session in Geneva, Switzerland February 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Feb 27 — Washington is warning about the prospect of a Chinese countrywide heading up the UN patent company, stating that placing Beijing in cost of world wide intellectual assets security would be a “terrible blunder.”

“We want a applicant who will come from a nation with a history of preserving IP (intellectual property),” US Ambassador Andrew Bremberg instructed AFP in a recent job interview.

“China does not have that background,” he claimed, voicing alarm at the plan of allowing the influential Globe Mental Home Organisation (Wipo) to be headed by a country in which IP theft and counterfeiting are rife.

‘Political game’

China in the meantime has accused Washington of turning up coming week’s election to switch Australian Francis Gurry following 12 many years at the WipoO helm “into a political video game.”

Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu instructed reporters yesterday that his country’s candidate Wang Binying, who has served as WIPO’s deputy chief for a decade, was plainly “the strongest applicant.”

But, he reported, “we have obtained the effect that the People in america are trying to do no matter what they can and … they exert pressures (to vote for) any person but China.”

Wang is amongst six candidates in the managing for the submit when Gurry ways down in September, with the other folks coming from Colombia, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Peru and Singapore.

The US has not formally endorsed any of the candidates, but in accordance to diplomatic resources has been placing its pounds behind Daren Tang, who at this time heads Singapore’s mental residence business.

Washington has meanwhile not been shy about its objection to Wang successful the write-up.

In an viewpoint piece printed in the Economic Periods on Sunday, Peter Navarro who heads a White Dwelling office on trade and production, wrote that “giving command of Wipo to a consultant of China would be a awful slip-up.”

Bremberg pointed to a current examine by the US Office of Homeland Protection showing that 85 p.c of counterfeit goods seized at the US border appear from China.

“That is a difficulty,” he claimed.

“Counterfeiting damages house owners and customers of IP,” he claimed, stressing in individual the influence these pursuits can have in building nations around the world in terms of task losses and factory closures.

Bremberg acknowledged he was “working extremely intently with other Wipo member states … to assure that a best-notch, quite perfectly-qualified candidate is the a person who is elected.”

Chen pointed out that China was one particular of the world’s major patent candidates and insisted that it has “firmly established the notion that preserving intellectual assets is defending innovation.”

He slammed the US “attack” as “unfair,” adding: “We will not feel it is a constructive tactic.”

‘Clear awakening’

Bremberg mentioned he was looking at a “clear awakening” among the place representatives to the worth of who qualified prospects Wipo.

“The economic importance of Wipo really cannot be overstated,” he said.

In the US he stated, “IP-intensive industries account for almost one particular-third of all work and around 40 % of US GDP. That’s an believed US$six.6 trillion (RM27.93 trillion).”

The US has also warned that allowing a Chinese national to ascend to the prime of Wipo would give the region much also much impact inside of the UN as a full.

Chinese citizens at this time head four out of 15 specialised UN businesses: the Intercontinental Telecommunication Union, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the UN Industrial Improvement Organisation, and the Meals and Agriculture Organisation.

If Wipo is included to the record, China would have nationals at the helm of a full 3rd of the businesses, although no other state heads far more than a single, Navarro pointed out.

“The US and the relaxation of the UN should also act immediately to evaluate — and counteract — China’s broader endeavours to handle other intercontinental organisations,” he wrote.

Chen dismissed this argument, insisting that there was no “China’s regulate or China’s intention to dominate.” — AFP