The listing of the very best-marketing smartphones of the yr 2019 of the investigation organization Counterpoint is out. Classify 10 smartphones that marketed the most around the globe for the duration of the yr. Counterpoint Analysis Sector Pulse appoints Apple Iphone XR as the greatest selling product of 2019. Apple Apple iphone XR is the only model that registers a two-digit sector share in all regions of the planet.

Although Apple captured the top rated 5 areas in North The united states, check with your self how the other smartphone brands Samsung , Oppo Alive Huawei Xiaomi Oneplus Y Real me Was it in essential areas of the environment? Right here are the five greatest-marketing smartphones in the United States and Canada Europe Middle East and Africa China Latin America and the rest of Asia Pacific …