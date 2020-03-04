us-conducts-airstrike-from-taliban-forces-in-1st-strike-given-that-peace-deal

KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. military claims it has conducted an airstrike from Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, only days soon after American and Taliban officials signed an formidable peace offer in the Mideastern state of Qatar.

U.S. armed service spokesman Col Sonny Leggett explained in a tweet Wednesday that it was the 1st U.S. strike versus the militant team in 11 times. He explained the attack was to counter a Taliban assault on Afghan govt forces in Nahr-e Saraj in the Helmand province.

The US carried out an airstrike on March four from Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who ended up actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the assault. This was our 1st strike from the Taliban in 11 days. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March four, 2020

President Donald Trump verified Tuesday that he spoke on the cellphone to a Taliban chief, building him the to start with U.S. president believed to have ever spoken straight with the militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops in practically 19 several years of battling in Afghanistan.