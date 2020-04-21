US Congress, White House approves nearly $ 500 billion more coronavirus bailout

WASHINGTON – U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed Tuesday to nearly $ 500 billion in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, and President Donald Trump urged them to pass it quickly before starting discussions with another.

The deal provides $ 321 billion for a small business lending program, $ 60 billion for a separate emergency disaster relief program for small businesses, as well as $ 75 billion for hospitals and $ 25 billion for national coronavirus testing, a senior Republican congressional aide said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the plan later on Tuesday, and the House of Representatives later in the week, likely on Thursday.

Congress leaders say they are nearing a legal agreement to provide more money to help small businesses, after an initial $ 350 billion fund was quickly depleted.

The bill agreed Tuesday was the fourth major piece of legislation passed as the federal government seeks to relieve the heavy economic and personal toll of a pandemic that killed more than 42,000 Americans and leaving more than 22 million people unemployed.

Trump said he supports the law, and urged lawmakers to act quickly. He said the talks would begin after it approved more relief, including funding for state and local governments from steep revenue loss to viral infections, and infrastructure spending. Democrats demanded throughout the crisis.

“After I sign this Act, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with financial assistance to the State / Local Government,” as well as infrastructure investments, the Republican president wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Patricia Zengerle and Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)