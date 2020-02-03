US construction spending fell 0.2% in December

WASHINGTON (AP) – Spending on construction projects in the US declined slightly by 0.2% in December and closed a year in which overall construction recorded its first annual decline in eight years.

The Department of Commerce announced on Monday that the decline was the first monthly decline since a 0.9% decline in June. Construction spending declined 0.3% for the year, the first setback since a decline of 2.6% in 2011.

The decline reflects the weakness in non-residential construction, which declined by 1.8% and was the biggest setback since April. Spending on most major categories, from office buildings to shopping centers, has decreased.

Housing construction grew by a solid 1.4%. This category continues to benefit from falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market.

The federal government’s spending on construction projects rose sharply by 2.1% in December, reaching its highest level in seven years. However, this was offset by a decline of 0.6% in the larger countries and municipalities category.