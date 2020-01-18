US counter-terrorism officers warn the police of ambushes

Federal government counter-terrorism officials are warning police forces across the country to look out for possible attacks on ambushed police officers.

In a new CNN intelligence report entitled “DANGEROUS ATTACKS BY TERRORISM, FIRST RESPONSE” analysts at the National Counter-Terrorism Center warn that police officers and emergency services personnel remain important targets for terrorists who may either be aiming for public security, ambushed officers or stage attacks without significant advance planning.

“Because of their high visibility and 24/7 accessibility, first responders are vulnerable to attack victims,” ​​the report said this week.

The intelligence report said that the attraction of ambush-style attacks on terrorists “is likely due to the nature of the target, the cover-up of the attack, and the element of surprise.” He also points out that “the suddenness of an ambush can limit response and response from first responders who may give the attacker a tactical advantage.”

Relying on FBI data, the report found that between 2014 and 2018, 53 U.S. law enforcement officers were ambushed by both terrorist and non-terrorist suspects.

In the report, officials describe incidents of unsuspecting police officers attacked by attackers. For example, the report highlights the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer in his patrol car in 2016 by a suspect who committed to remain loyal to IS.

Analysts also report an attack on a police officer at a Michigan airport in 2017 by a suspect who shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is great) and blamed the United States for deaths in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria before blaming the unsuspecting Officials stabbed.

Intelligence reports tell police officers the type of weapons used in recent law enforcement raids: 36% with firearms, 35% with unarmed suspects attacking the police with their hands, 3% with knives and 26% with other types of weapons including vehicles.

The report also outlines 18 different tactics that police officers can use to defend themselves against an ambush. Most relate to advanced planning, training, and awareness of your own environment.

A spokesman for the National Counter-Terrorism Center, which reports to the Office of the Director of the National Intelligence Agency, tells CNN that the intelligence report “was not released in response to a specific threat to the United States” and that products of this type are not being offered prior to impending attacks to warn. The official noted that the center routinely exchanges information with government agency partners to improve public security.

The release comes as American law enforcement and intelligence officials continue to investigate the consequences of the murder of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and an Iranian retaliation attack on a military base in Iraq.

US officials remain vigilant when it comes to additional Iranian responses, including attacks on American interests by groups of representatives linked to Iran.

As CNN reported, one group in particular is Hezbollah, an extremist organization linked to Iran, which the United States has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The group is said to have been responsible for several fatal attacks around the world in the past three decades, some of which have killed Americans.

In its latest report on global threats, the director of the National Intelligence Service named Hezbollah as a key global security challenge, claiming that the group “is most likely still able to carry out a range of attack options against US global interests” ,

Although in recent years numerous people related to or inspired by Sunni Muslim extremist groups such as al-Qaida and ISIS have been arrested by federal law, the FBI has also operated a small number of people involved in the operation of the FBI related to the Shiite Muslim Hezbollah.

U.S. counter-terrorism officials have not released public estimates of how many Hezbollah members in the country are suspected, but a senior US security official has told CNN that the government continues to investigate and affect Hezbollah’s capabilities in the United States.

This story has been updated with comments from the National Counterterrorism Center.