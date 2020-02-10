US dairy farmers add cows after years of low prices

EVANSVILLE, Ind., February 10 (UPI) – Despite years of overproduction that kept milk prices low and pushed thousands of farms out of business, U.S. dairy farmers are again adding cows to their herds.

In January, 9,334,600 dairy cows were counted in the United States, an increase of more than 17,000 compared to the average herd size in August, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

“Last August, the monthly average herd size bottomed out and then rose again,” said Peter Vitaliano, vice president of economic policy and market research at the National Milk Producers Federation. “Hopefully herd expansion will not go faster than the increase in demand.”

The herd expansion comes at a time when milk prices are finally rising, said Vitaliano.

Prices fell at the end of 2014 and remained low until the end of 2019. During this time, many small to medium-sized businesses lost money every year and businesses across the country went under. Wisconsin alone lost more than 2,600 – almost 30 percent of its dairies.

The problem was an oversupply. The price of milk reached an all-time high in 2014, mainly due to a sudden rise in international demand, said Vitaliano.

American farms hurried to increase their production. At the end of 2014, however, these international markets lost their appetite for American milk. Demand fell, as did the price. However, production continued to increase.

“During the low as margins narrowed, we continued to increase volume,” said Luke Minich, a dairy farmer in Indiana. “So we were part of the problem. But you have to be. Our expenses don’t change. We’re all in the same boat. We all need gross income, and we get that by adding cows.”

Minich said it was normal for milk prices to go up and down over several years, as high prices encourage farmers to increase production and low prices push farms out of business.

And that’s exactly what happened. In early 2018, the low price trend finally reversed as more and more dairy cows were removed from the herd faster than the remaining farmers could add.

Between July 2018 and July 2019, the number of cows decreased by around 100,000 and prices recovered.

“The high price at the beginning of the year is already starting to decrease,” said Vitaliano. “It could be because the herd is growing.”

After the price was $ 15 per 100 pounds of milk in 2018, it rose to almost $ 19 in January. The futures price opened at $ 17.23 on Friday.

What will happen to milk prices in 2020 will depend on whether demand keeps pace with the increase in production, said Vitaliano. Some factors already speak for dairy farmers.

China has pledged to significantly increase its U.S. agricultural purchases over the next two years under the first trade agreement – and dairy experts believe this can be achieved, among other things, by increasing milk imports.

In addition, cows may be producing less milk in locations hit by major floods in 2019, said Darin Von Ruden, a Wisconsin dairy farmer and President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

Farmers in these regions have had problems growing livestock feed, so the quality of this year’s feed will be lower, he said. Lower feed quality means that cows produce less milk.

“We are now in a wait and see phase,” said Von Ruden. “If production increases compared to last year, low prices are forecast again. However, if production does not increase, we may have a good year ahead of us.”