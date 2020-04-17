US deals with coronavirus startup in Chinese occupation, not a market

The US government is investigating the science of COVID-19 from a Chinese guard in the market, according to intelligence and military intelligence. resulted in a leak.

The union’s chief of staff Mark Milley warned this week about US data and “vigorously” examined the question of why the coronavirus license came out in the workplace.

The crackdown among US detectives for COVID-19 is in the lobby. (AP / AAP)

“I would like to say, at this point, it would be an understatement if most of the evidence reflects the (original) fact. But we don’t know for sure,” Mr. Milley.

According to intelligence staff, US intelligence officials are investigating the article that launched the trip in a deal in Wuhan, China, and has not been released to the public.

However, there is no evidence that these are human-made viruses, and the US does not believe that they are involved in bioweapons research.

More information on diabetes

It has been reported that the knowledgeable community is also seeking alternative careers related to the onset of illness, such as is common for high-risk events, such as a source of wisdom.

The plan has been backed up by supporters of the President, along with some prominent Republicans, who are passionate about mounting criticism about Trump’s arrest for cancer.

In a question about wisdom, President Donald Trump said that the United States was “deeply committed to this horrible situation” but did not say what it said.

President Donald Trump told his government he is investigating the cause of the disease. (AP / AAP)

Some sources say US intelligence has not been able to address the science but is trying to find out if anyone has ever been to the lab by injury or underestimated or infected. others.

Secretary of State Mark Esper said the US government is looking into the article on the cause of the illness, but has not reached conclusions.

“Most of the current ideas are that (the virus is natural) – it’s a natural thing,” Mr Esper told NBC News.

US intelligence is looking at gathering intelligence to guide the Chinese government, as a source of wisdom, as they seek science.

But some experts say the real reason can be known.

“China’s position is clear on the origin and origin of the paper’s coronavirus pathways,” said Chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian.

“The head of the World Health Organization has repeatedly said that no evidence has been reported of the spine.

“Well-known medical professionals around the world have expressed concerns like ‘lab leaks’ as a result of the lack of scientific evidence.”

A source close to the White House coronavirus task also insisted that “every time there is a lockout event where viruses and pathogens are expected to be removed from the lab.”

An official called China’s rise in contact with the disease “potentially” stinging and said the researchers were hoping to build a more comprehensive picture of its cause.

There are issues regarding the security and security of state-of-the-art phones at the Wuhan Institute of Virology biolab, according to the Washington Post.

When asked about the funds, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who continued to call the coronavirus the “Wuhan virus”, did not leave them.

“The Chinese Communist Party is not giving Americans access when we need it at the most opportune time,” Mr. Pompeo earlier this week.

“Then we know they have this technology. We know about the frozen (fresh) market. We see that the virus has spread to Wuhan. So, everything comes together.

“However, we do not understand … We need to find answers to these.”

To track news and livestream traffic directly to your phone log in to the 9News app and place messages in the App Store or Google Play.