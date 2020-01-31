US does not recommend journeys to China, where virus deaths exceed 200 – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU

BEIJING (AP) – The United States discouraged all trips to China because the number of cases of a worrying new virus was more than ten times higher in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.

The virus has infected nearly 10,000 people worldwide in just two months, a worrying sign of spread among people who have urged the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs travel advice told Americans who are currently in China to consider using commercial means, and asked all non-essential US government employees to postpone travel in the light of the virus.

From Friday morning, China had 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of cases took place in Hubei province and the provincial capital Wuhan, where the first diseases were discovered in December. No deaths were reported outside of China.

The National Health Commission reported that 596 cases “were healed and released from the hospital”. The WHO noted that most people who got the disease had milder cases, although 20% experienced severe symptoms. Symptoms of the new coronavirus are fever and cough and in severe cases shortness of breath and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said it would send charter flights to bring Hubei residents home from abroad. It gave few details, but said that those of Hubei and especially Wuhan would be returned immediately as quickly as possible in light of the “practical difficulties” they encountered.

China has placed more than 50 million people in the region under virtual quarantine, while foreign countries, companies, and airlines have significantly reduced travel to China and quarantined those who recently went through Wuhan. The virus is believed to have a two-week incubation period during which infected people can transmit the disease even if they do not show symptoms such as fever and cough.

Since China informed the WHO about the new virus at the end of December, 18 countries have reported cases, while scientists race to understand how the virus is spreading and how serious it is.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the virus is spreading among people in China and that the WHO, with its emergency statement on Thursday, noted that it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad also involved transmission from person to person. It defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

“The main reason for this statement is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries,” the WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in Geneva. “Our main concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems that are poorly prepared to deal with it.

“This statement is not a vote of non-confidence in China,” he said. “On the contrary, the WHO continues to have confidence in China’s ability to control the outbreak.”

A declaration of a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but can also cause nervous governments to limit travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

On Friday, the US embassy in Beijing said it had given permission for relatives and all non-urgent US government personnel to leave Beijing and the consulates in the cities of Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang. Employees from the Wuhan consulate left earlier this week.

The decision was made “from an overabundance of caution regarding logistical disruptions due to limited transportation and the availability of appropriate healthcare associated with the new corona virus,” the embassy said.

The advice “Do not travel” of level 4 is the highest level of warning.

Mike Wester, a businessman in Beijing who has lived in China for 19 years, said he has no plans to leave.

“I feel more secure in quarantine here at home than I risk traveling,” Wester said.

He pointed out possible risks of crowds at airports and the obligation to remove a mask for passports and security checks.

Kelly Flanagan, 36, a school counselor in China since 2011, speaks through Skype from Utah and says she plans to stay out of China while watching the virus spread.

“This is likely to take a while,” said Flanagan, who said her type 1 diabetes was contributing to her health problems. From the US she works remotely with her students to help them pass English language exams.

Japan and Germany also discouraged non-essential journeys, and Great Britain did, except Hong Kong and Macao.

Tedros said the WHO did not recommend restricting travel or trade to China, where transportation links were broken at places and companies such as Starbucks and McDonald’s that temporarily close hundreds of stores.

“There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade,” he said. He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping had committed to help stop the spread of the virus beyond its borders.

China’s ambassador Zhang Jun said on Thursday evening in New York that “we are still at a very critical stage in the fight against the corona virus”, but emphasized that the epidemic is still mainly limited to China and urged the international community that no overreaction would occur.

He said that China appreciated “the friendly gesture of the international community” in providing medical equipment and “what is urgently needed,” especially in Hubei province, its masks and other protective medical supplies, including glasses.

Although scientists expect a limited transmission of the virus between people with close contact, such as within families, the cases of spread to people who may be less exposed to the virus are worrying.

In Japan, a guide and bus driver became infected after guiding two tour groups from Wuhan. In Germany, five employees of the German car parts supplier Webasto fell ill after a Chinese colleague visited. The woman had shown no symptoms of the virus until her flight back to China.

“That is the type of transmission chain that we do not want to see,” said Marion Koopmans, specialist in infectious diseases at the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands and member of the emergency committee of the WHO.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sick there during the outbreak of SARS 2002-2003, or a severe acute respiratory syndrome, a cousin of the new virus. Both are from the coronavirus family, including those who can cause a cold.

___

Associated Press writers Joe McDonald and Sam McNeil in Beijing, Maria Cheng in London, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Edith Lederer at the United Nations, Elaine Ganley in Paris, Frank Jordans in Berlin and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.