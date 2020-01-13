US drops designation of China as a currency manipulator – Boston Herald

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration drops its designation of China as a currency manipulator before signing a Phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China on Wednesday.

The provisional pact that the two parties must sign includes a section designed to prevent China from manipulating its currency to achieve trade benefits.

The action announced Monday comes five months after the Trump government named China a currency manipulator – the first time a country was named so since 1994 during the Clinton government.

Although it is removing China from the blacklist of currencies, the Ministry of Finance names China as one of the 10 countries to be placed on a watchlist according to a placement, meaning that their currency practices will be closely monitored. In addition to China, the countries on that monitoring list are Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and Vietnam.

Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin said the government had dropped China’s designation as a currency manipulator due to obligations in the Phase 1 trade agreement that President Donald Trump would sign with China in the White House on Wednesday.

“China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability,” Mnuchin said in a statement accompanying the current report.

The Ministry of Finance must report to Congress twice a year in April and October or countries manipulate their currencies to obtain unfair trade benefits against US companies and employees.

The new report is technically three months late, apparently because the Trump government had postponed the release until it reached China’s currency 1 commitments.

The initial decision to label China as a manipulator had come in a surprise announcement in August that reversed a Treasury’s conclusion in May that no country was manipulating its currency. The United States had not blacklisted any country because 26 years ago the Clinton government labeled China as a manipulator.

The designation is largely symbolic. It requires the United States to enter into negotiations to resolve the currency problem and could eventually lead to the imposition of economic sanctions such as higher rates for Chinese goods, something that the Trump government was already doing in its tit-for-tat trade war with China.