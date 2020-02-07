US employers add a strong 225K jobs; unemployment up to 3.6%

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

WASHINGTON (AP) – Recruitment increased last month as US employers added robust 225,000 jobs, reinforcing an economy threatened by China’s viral outbreak, a continuing trade war and fighting at Boeing.

The Labor Department also said on Friday that half a million people entered the labor market in January, although not everyone found a job. This influx meant that more people were counted as unemployed, and it raised the unemployment rate to 3.6% from a half-century low of 3.5% in December.

The government’s monthly job report indicated that companies remain confident enough to stay on, with an acceleration of job growth from a year ago. Solid consumer spending compensates for the rut of the trade war and falling business investments.

The job gain also gives President Donald Trump more evidence of his argument that the economy is booming. The Democratic opponents who are fighting against him, who will be debating in New Hampshire on Friday evening, have embraced a counter-argument: that the benefits of the economy flow disproportionately to the richest Americans.

Despite the rapid pace of recruitment in January, the hourly wage is only 3.1% higher than a year earlier, below a peak of 3.5% last fall, although still above inflation.

Public confidence that there are plenty of jobs helps convince more people without jobs to look for them. Last month, 61.2% of American adults had a job, the highest percentage since November 2008.

Unusually warm weather probably played a role in boosting the pace of recruitment in January, with construction companies adding 44,000 jobs, most since last year. More construction projects can continue as a result of better winter weather.

Americans are also buying more homes, boosted by lower financing costs that partly stem from the Federal Reserve’s three interest rate cuts last year. In December, residential construction rose to the highest level in 13 years.

Friday’s employment report included annual revisions of the government’s estimated job growth. The revisions showed that recruitment in 2018 and at the start of last year was slower than previously estimated. Employers added 2.3 million jobs in 2018, compared to an earlier estimate of 2.7 million.

The revisions also reduced the February 2019 job gain from 56,000 to just 1,000. That revision barely maintained the record-long series of recruitments that began after the Great Recession and has now reached 112 months.

The deadly viral outbreak of China has made thousands of people sick and has closed stores and factories in that country. But its impact was probably too late in the month to affect Friday’s US job report.

Hiring factories is likely to be delayed in the coming months by Boeing’s decision to suspend production of his troubled aircraft, the 737 MAX. A Boeing supplier, Spirit Aerosystems, has said it will cut 2,800 jobs. Those redundancies took place after the government survey for the January job report and are likely to affect recruitment figures released next month.

Nonetheless, in January, manufacturers cut jobs and cut 12,000 positions for the third time in four months, mainly due to redundancies in car factories. Companies as a whole have made substantial cuts in their spending on installations and equipment, partly due to Trump’s trade disputes. That disadvantage of spending can continue to hinder manufacturers.

In the meantime, consumers remain confident in the economy and spend steadily, in favor of industries such as restaurants, hotels and healthcare. A category that mainly includes hotels and restaurants has added 36,000 jobs. Healthcare providers added more than 47,000.

All in all, economists have predicted that the economy will grow by around 2% a year in the first three months of this year, roughly the same as the annual growth of 2.1% in the last three months of last year.