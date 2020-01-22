US equities as health authorities focus on China virus – Boston Herald

From ALEX VEIGA

Technology companies made sure that Wall Street shares closed on Wednesday, wiping out the market’s early gains. The troubled day comes when health authorities around the world are taking steps to monitor and control a deadly virus outbreak in China to prevent it from spreading worldwide. The international measures have reassured Wall Street after Tuesday’s decline. The S&P 500 index achieved 1 point or less than 0.1% to 3,321. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 29,186. The Nasdaq increased by 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of shares of smaller companies lost 0.1%. European markets were usually lower and Asian markets climbed.

In midday trading, technology companies led stocks higher on Wall Street, wiping out the market losses the day before.

The recovery came when health authorities around the world took measures to monitor and control a deadly virus outbreak in China to prevent it from spreading worldwide. China and other countries increased screening for fever in aircraft and airports, and the World Health Organization was expected to meet to determine if the virus is a health emergency.

The international measures reassured Wall Street one day after the financial markets were sold out because of fears that the outbreak in the second largest economy in the world could spread, damaging tourism and ultimately economic growth and corporate profits.

The corona virus has been confirmed in five countries including China, the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. As of Wednesday, more than 500 people were confirmed to be infected with the virus and 17 had died from the disease, which can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory symptoms.

IBM led the gain in the technology sector on Wednesday after the company reported solid quarterly results. Many of the companies in the sector depend on China for sale and could suffer if that country’s economy collapsed.

Communication services and healthcare shares also made solid profits. AT&T increased 1.4%, while Abbott Laboratories added 2.6%.

Energy companies were the biggest lowers because oil prices fell by more than 2%. Noble Energy slid 3.3%.

Shares for industry and real estate also declined.

SCORE CONSERVATION: The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% from 1:46 pm Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68 points, or 0.2%, to 29,264. The Nasdaq increased by 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares added 0.2%. European markets were usually lower and Asian markets climbed.

AT HOME SWEET AT HOME: Home builders marched globally higher after new data showing that US home sales increased by 3.6% last month. The National Association of Realtors said that sales of previously inhabited homes in December rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million.

For the whole of 2019, 5.34 million houses were sold – corresponding to the level of 2018. High mortgage interest rates had a negative impact on sales in the first half of last year, while lower rates stimulated purchases in the second half.

Hovnanian Enterprises led the home-builder rally with 2.6%.

SLOW STREAM: Netflix fell 3% after the entertainment company gave investors a weak prediction for new subscribers during the first quarter. The company faces tougher competition from Disney, Apple and others. It warned investors that it is seeing more US customers stop the service.

CALCULATION WINS: IBM increased 3.3% after giving investors a solid profit forecast for the year. The technology company ended 2019 with surprisingly good profits and revenues.

LOADS: Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla jumped 7.2% and achieved a market capitalization of $ 100 billion for the first time.

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise has contributed.