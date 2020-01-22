US equities rise as health authorities focus on the Chinese virus – Boston Herald

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

NEW YORK (AP) – US equities rose early in the trade on Wednesday as health authorities around the world take steps to monitor and control a deadly virus that could spread worldwide.

China and other countries are stepping up displays for fever in airplanes and airports. The World Health Organization is expected to meet on Wednesday to determine whether the virus is a health case. From Wednesday, approximately 440 people infected with the corona virus were confirmed and nine had died from the disease, which can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory symptoms.

Financial markets slipped on Tuesday with fear that the outbreak in China would spread as people were preparing to travel to the Lunar New Year. The virus has been confirmed in five countries, including China, the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Technology shares started early. Many of the companies in the sector depend on China for sale and could suffer if that country’s economy collapsed. IBM stood out after a good profit in the fourth quarter.

Banks also rose. Capital One increased by 4.1% after reporting surprisingly good financial results. JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America also climbed.

Energy companies fell as oil prices fell by more than 2%.

SCORE CONSERVATION: The S&P 500 index increased by 0.5% from 10:05 am. Eastern time. The industrial average of Dow Jones increased by 76 points or 0.3% to 29,275. The Nasdaq increased by 0.5%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares increased by 0.3%. European markets were usually lower and Asian markets climbed.

SLOW STREAM: Netflix fell 3.4% after the entertainment company gave investors a weak prediction for new subscribers during the first quarter. The company faces tougher competition from Disney, Apple and others. It warned investors that it is seeing more US customers stop the service.

CALCULATION WINS: IBM increased 4.2% after giving investors a solid profit forecast for the year. The technology company ended 2019 with surprisingly good profits and revenues.

STOCKS: The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla increased by 4.9% and reached a market capitalization of $ 100 billion for the first time.