US expels 6,300 migrants at borders and closes asylum on coronavirus order

On Thursday, the Trump administration expelled more than 6,300 immigrants along the southern U.S. border in March, and authorities said a public health directive could void immigration and asylum laws and curb the spread of immigrants. Coronavirus announced that it was sent to Mexico or homeland based.

Under an order issued by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] on March 21, US border authorities have moved to expedite immigration encountered at the border of both lands. During a conference call with reporters, Mark Morgan, a member of Customs and Border Protection [CBP], said that more than 80% of migrants currently encountering the southern border were removed from U.S. soil within hours. Said.

According to a CBP official, 5,614 adults, 393 family members, and 299 unaccompanied children were expelled by border guards under public health orders.

According to Morgan, crossing the border has declined by 50% in the past three weeks, and CBP now has around 100 migrants, a 97% decrease. Authorities have encountered about 4,200 migrants a week since the CDC order came into force, a sharp drop from the average 10,000 people a week before the directive was issued, according to CBP officials.

Morgan said that if no CDC order was issued, immigration detention centers and immigration shelters would be overwhelmed, and the coronavirus would create a fertile ground for spread between his officers and the people they captured.

“This must be a wake-up call, a matter of border security,” Morgan told reporters.

US border authorities arrested or remanded a total of nearly 34,000 immigrants on the southern border, including those expelled under CDC orders. A Mexican source told CBS News that Mexico did not track the number of migrants who had been expelled to the United States in the area.

Mauricio, a 66-year-old from Honduras, is studying a brochure with information about COVID-19 at the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico on April 6, 2020.

PAUL RATJE / Agence France-Presse / AFP via Getty Images

Morgan repeatedly emphasized in a news conference that the new measures were not an extension of the government’s strict immigration policy, but rather an urgent effort to protect public health. His agent stated that it was helping reduce fatal pandemics by quickly eliminating “unexplored” and “potentially contagious” immigrants.

However, the new measures are gaining strong criticism from human rights groups and immigrant advocates to further restrict access to the asylum system that the government has already severely restricted. Morgan confirmed on Tuesday that border authorities were no longer processing immigrants who were not authorized at official border crossings, including those seeking asylum.

Immigration authorities are also required by law to protect minors from violence and exploitation, using CDC orders to transfer migrant children arriving at the border to U.S. refugee agencies. Has quickly eliminated customs.

However, Morgan said that migrant children could also carry the coronavirus, “causing an absolute public health risk” in the United States, adding that “the disease is of unknown age.”

An internal CBP document leaked to ProPublica shows that access to humanitarian protection, such as asylum, has been effectively blocked by new coronavirus measures. According to documents, the only way immigration has to seek protection is to “spontaneously” communicate to US border authorities who fear they will be tortured. However, the authorities must still determine that the claim is “reasonably believed.”

Morgan asked when humanitarian protection was still available at the southern border from CBS News, but said it was possible, but added that public health is now a priority and “ better than other organizations. ” Was. Robert Perez, his deputy, said general police officers still had the discretion to process immigrants under immigration and asylum laws. However, he now agrees with Morgan’s reputation that public health order is the dominant legal body.

“This is about the public health people. It overwrites everything now,” Perez said. “Must do so”

