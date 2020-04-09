US Federal Stockpile of Medical Protective Clothing Is Nearly Empty Due to Epidemic Coronavirus

Strategic National Stockpile almost departs from N95 masks, surgical masks, faces, shields, gowns, and other medical supplies desperately needed to protect first-line healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients I am.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press on Wednesday that federal stockpiling was in the process of deploying all personal protective equipment in stock.

In a statement from the HHS, a Federal document released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Commission specified that approximately 90% of personal protective equipment in stockpiles was distributed to state and local governments.

HHS spokesperson Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10% would be left in reserve to support federal response efforts.

House chairman Carolyn B. Maloney [DN.Y.] said that the Trump administration had left the state to dig up open markets for scarce supplies, and each other in a chaotic bidding war that often pushed prices up. He said he was competing with the Fed.

“The president failed to introduce the FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] early, failed to nominate a state commander for the crisis, and Congress raised and managed his distribution under the Defense Production Act. Maloney, who could not make full use of the authorities he gave, said: “He must now take action to address these deficiencies.”

Last month, healthcare workers from across the country used social media to hand wash self-portrait photos with masks sewn on their faces at home and put trash bags on scrubs to explain the shortage.

President Donald Trump has blamed the state for failing to prepare for the pandemic and stated that he should rely solely on federal stocks as a last resort.

The AP reported on Sunday that the Trump administration had been spending nearly two months since the early January warning of a warning that COVID-19 could ignite a global pandemic, with a large amount of N95 until mid-March. I was waiting for the need to build a stockpile of masks and other medical supplies. By then, some state hospitals were treating thousands of infected patients without the appropriate equipment and were seeking help.

Trump exposed the first two months of the outbreak to the threat of a new virus. He ridiculed the pandemic warning as a hoax committed by Democrats and the media, and predicted until late February 26 that the number of US incidents would soon drop to zero.

The stockpile was created in 1999 and prevents the supply chain disruption of predicted Y2K computer problems. Since September 11, it has been expanded to prepare for chemistry, biology, radiation and nuclear attacks. Congress funded in 2006 for a possible influenza pandemic, many of which were used three years later during the H1N1 influenza outbreak.

When the COVID-19 crisis began, there were about 13 million N95 masks in federal stockpiles, which filter about 95% of all liquid or airborne particles and are important to prevent healthcare workers from transmitting was. This is only a small part of what hospitals need to protect their employees. Usually, a new mask is worn for each patient, but it is now issued for only one day and often lasts several days.

According to federal contract records, HHS placed its first bulk order for the N95 mask on March 12, and then placed a bulk order on March 21. However, these contracts do not result in massive deliveries to stockpiles nationwide until the end of April, as planned by the White House. The pandemic reaches its peak.

Almost a month ago, Mr. Trump denied a request for a company to increase ventilator and ventilator production using the powers of authorities under the Defense Production Act.

Asked about the AP report, the President on Sunday suggested that the state should be grateful for the shipment of supplies obtained.

“FEMA, the military, what they did is a miracle,” Trump said. “What they did is a miracle of getting all these things. What they did for the country is incredible.”

