US firefighter back home in Australia after fighting fire

(CNN / KTXL) – A United States Forest Service firefighter is back in California after helping combat the wildfires in Australia last month.

Captain Dave Soldavini said the fires have been similar to those of California in recent years, although the Australian eucalyptus trees make the flames behave more dangerously.

Soldavini went viral during his time in Australia after saving a young orphaned kangaroo.

“As if it knew it was safe. And I’m sure the past 24 hours have been really traumatic. And it just seemed like that, okay, I can take a nap now. I can relax and yes, it seemed to know that it would be taken care of, ”he said.

He said he was glad that he had answered the call to be 8000 miles away and that he had learned the value of compassion for people and animals.

