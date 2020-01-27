US firefighters killed in fighting NSW fire, remembered as “world class”

Three US firefighters who were killed in the fight against a fire in NSW last week were recalled as “world-class” officers.

Coulson Aviation CEO Wayne Coulson said today that there has been “a flood of support” since Thursday’s tragic accident in which Captain Ian McBeth, first officer Paul Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr. were killed ,

Coulson Aviation is the British Columbia-based flight fire brigade that employed the three firefighters killed in the accident.

Captain Ian McBeth, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr. were killed in a plane crash. (Coulson Aviation)

“The outpouring of heartache around the world has been greatly appreciated and deeply felt during this period of loss,” said Coulson of the RFS headquarters.

“It reflects the grief of the families, the grief of their colleagues and the Coulson Aviation family and all of the people they have helped this bushfire season. These pilots were valued members of the firefighting family. They know each other all over the world for their grief out.” Skill and experience in aerial fire fighting and in the military world C-130. “

Mr. Coulson said he worked with the families of the firefighters and the Australian authorities to take their bodies home. He added that he visited the crash site in the Snowy Mountains yesterday.

This photo from New South Wales Police, January 24, 2020, shows an aerial view showing wrecks scattered at the crash site of a fire department air tanker near Numeralla, southwest of Sydney, Australia. Three U.S. crew members were killed when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed fighting forest fires in Australia, Canadian employer Coulson Aviation said in a statement. (NSW Police via AP) (AP / AAP)

“We flew to the place where the plane crashed yesterday, in the Monaro Snowy region, and ran around to see that our plane was on the ground. We knew that we had lost so many lives , and that was devastating, “he said.

“These are first-class, experienced flight crews who fly a first-class, reliable and well-maintained aircraft. We are a company that puts safety first.

“An average of over 60,000 firefighting operations a year around the world. That is why it is important to understand the circumstances of this crash.”