US gentleman receives 4-12 months prison sentence for spying for China | Planet

David L. Anderson, US Attorney for the Northern District of California announce that Xuehua Peng (Edward Peng) was billed with functioning as an agent of the Chinese govt, through a information conference in San Francisco September 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 — A San Francisco tour operator who dealt with useless drops of sensitive info on behalf of Beijing’s Ministry of Point out Safety was sentenced yesterday to 4 several years in prison for spying for China.

Edward Peng Xuehua, a naturalized US citizen, was arrested in Hayward, California, in September for arranging transfers of cash and SD playing cards loaded with stolen information in diverse locations across the United States on behalf of China’s premier intelligence system.

Peng pleaded responsible in federal district courtroom in Oakland, California, to 1 cost of illegally performing as an unregistered agent of a foreign federal government.

The judge sentenced him to 48 months in jail and a US$30,000 (RM129,087) fine, short of the 10 years and US$250,000 fine allowed.

Peng, 56, was exposed by what court docket filings mentioned was a “double agent operation” concentrating on the MSS.

The operation led them to Peng, who in 2015 was viewed picking up an SD card with US tricks that the double agent, less than instructions from her Chinese “handlers,” left within a e book at the front desk of a resort in Newark, California.

Months afterwards Peng was watched selecting up an additional e-book dropped at the same hotel that also held a secrets and techniques-loaded memory card.

He then flew to Beijing where by, in accordance to investigators, he contacted MSS brokers and handed over the card.

The FBI watched on various other instances in between 2016 and 2018 when Peng possibly picked up the stolen US tricks or left income for the double agent in accommodations in both the San Francisco location and Columbus, Ga, at the course of MSS agents.

Peng initially arrived to the United States in 2001 on a organization visa and stayed legally as a non-immigrant worker.

He married and in 2006 turned a long-lasting resident, and 6 decades soon after that became a entire citizen.

He had a registered business enterprise, US Tour and Travel, which served visitors from China preparing to study in the United States.

“This case uncovered a person of the means that Chinese intelligence officers do the job to accumulate classified info from the United States with out acquiring to phase foot in this country,” reported Assistant Lawyer Common for Countrywide Safety John Demers.

Peng “is now remaining held accountable for his legal steps and his betrayal of his oath of citizenship,” Demers reported in a assertion. — AFP