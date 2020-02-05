US gives warnings to Russia about actions in Syria

The United States, on Wednesday, stepped up warnings to Russia for their Syrian policies and said Moscow was trying to challenge American presence in northeastern Syria by violating the terms of an agreement and also escalating the conflict in the northwestern province of Idlib .

James Jeffrey, US Special Envoy for the involvement of Syria and the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), said the US was “very concerned” about the Syrian government’s attack on Russia, supported by Idlib , and he repeated calls in Moscow to end the conflict.

“This is a dangerous conflict. It must end. Russia must change its policies,” said Jeffrey.

The US, France and the United Kingdom called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to discuss the situation in Idlib.

US President Donald Trump softened his plans to withdraw US troops from Syria after the congress back, and has retained around 600 troops in northeastern Syria to continue the fight against ISIS.

However, in northwestern Syria, the US has no troops on the ground and therefore little influence on Russia or the Syrian government to confirm its position.

The Idlib violence has accelerated in recent months despite various attempts at ceasefire, including only in January.

On Wednesday, Syrian government forces entered Saraqeb in Idlib, according to a war monitor and eyewitnesses, in a renewed pressure from President Bashar al-Assad to recapture the last rebel stronghold.

“We see not only the Russians, but also Iranians and Hezbollah actively involved in supporting the Syrian offensive. We do not know whether the offensive is only for getting on the M4-M5, or can it continue,” Jeffrey said in reference to the strategic highways that connect Aleppo of Syria with Hama and Latakia on the Mediterranean coast.

Jeffrey said that Moscow could change its policies and meet the demands of the international community without expelling Assad.

“Those demands are not unreasonable. … They require a change in the behavior of that (Assad) government. That government would not survive a week without Russian help.”

Moscow fills the vacuum in the US

Northeast Syria is a complicated battlefield with troops from the US, Turkey and Russia and the Syrian government and inline Iranian militias operating, sometimes in the immediate vicinity.

Syrian army soldiers move on Wednesday in the village of Tall Touqan, in the northwestern province of Idlib in Syria, about 45 kilometers from Aleppo. (AFP / Getty Images)

Moscow fills the vacuum of the US withdrawal from the area and de-confliction agreements between the two parties ensure that they avoid collisions.

But Jeffrey said on Wednesday that there have been more incidents in which Russia violated the conditions for de-confliction in what he characterized as an attempt to challenge the American presence there.

“We have seen a limited number of times that … they have tried to get deep into the area where we and the SDF are patrolling well within the baselines that we have outlined. Those are the ones that worry me,” he said, referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by Kurdish which cooperates with Washington in northeastern Syria.

He said that although the number of such incidents was not very high, they were on the rise. “That’s disturbing,” he said, calling on Moscow to fully abide by the de-confliction agreements with the US.