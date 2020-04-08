US health officials are planning what the return to “normal” will be like

U.S. health officials are planning ways for the country to return to normal activities if the spacing and other steps to mitigate COVID-19 this month prove effective in containing the outbreak, the main American infectious disease official said Wednesday.

The Trump administration has requested 30 days of measures, including staying at least two meters away from other people, who have upset American life since most people remain isolated at home. Schools are closed and businesses are closed at least until the end of April, with some states continuing some closures until May and June.

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said these steps must continue, but said there are signs of hope that are working.

“If we are indeed successful, it makes sense to at least plan what a return to normal would be like. That doesn’t mean we will do it now, but it does mean we have to be ready to relax,” Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said. told Fox News in an interview.

He and other public health experts have said that rigorous measures are needed to control rapid spread and potentially fatal disease, even though the closures have caused the country.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is shown during a briefing at the White House on March 31st, together with dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

Dr Deborah Birx, another member of the task force, said that isolation measures must continue for now, otherwise the country could risk a repeated spike despite the appeal of the warmer spring climate.

“The really important thing is that people don’t turn these first signs of hope into 30-day releases to stop the spread. It’s really critical,” he told NBC’s Today. “If people start dating again and interact socially, we may see a very acute second wave.”

Asked if the 30-day removal practices are sufficient or that the steps should continue longer, he said officials looked at each area of ​​the country differently as they weighed the data.

“Clearly, there are areas of the subway that are struggling.”

Comments came as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 395,011 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an increase of 20,682 cases from the previous tally and claimed that the number of deaths increased from 690 to 12.754.

The CDC reported its count at 4:00 pm. ET on April 7th.

New York has more cases than Spain or Italy

The New York governor said Wednesday that he believes social withdrawal efforts are working to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check even when the death toll in the past 24 hours has reached a new high of 779 days across the state. .

“Don’t start doing a retrospective as if it were over,” Governor Andew Cuomo gave a daily briefing on the response of the states’ coronavirus, urging residents to stay at home as much as possible. “We didn’t succeed. It’s not over.”

WATCH l Atypical neurological symptoms under study:

Some of the less common symptoms of COVID-19, including loss of smell or taste and severe headache, are associated with neurological problems and researchers are trying to determine how widespread these symptoms are. 02:03

In New York City, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that mitigation efforts such as ordering all nonessential workers to stay home “are actually starting to make progress.”

But he warned not to ease any restrictions too early.

“Double down, double down, because that’s finally proof that these strategies can work,” de Blasio told CNN. “One thing we know is that it’s unpredictable and it’s fierce.”

De Blasio and Cuomo each warned that the official death toll was neglecting people who die at home without seeking treatment, as did a New York City councilor.

“Every single measure of this pandemic is a subtitle. Every. Single. One.”, Mark Levine, president of the city council health committee, wrote on Twitter. “Confirmed cases? Wrong from the lack of tests. Admissions? Wrong from a huge number of sick people that we are sending home because there is no room in the emergency room. Dead? Huge underprice due to death at home.”

A Reuters count puts the total number of cases in New York alone, more than 149,300, higher than any western nation, including Italy or Spain hit hard.

‘Don’t wait any longer’

While New York is scrambling to provide assistance, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state had stepped up in supplies by securing a deal for 200 million medical masks per month, mostly coveted N95 and surgical masks, working through a non-profit consortium and a state-owned producer.

“We competed against other states, against other nations, against our federal government for IPR … We are no longer waiting,” he told MSNBC in an interview late Tuesday evening. “We decided enough is enough. We use the purchasing power of the state of California as a national state.”

Newsom said it was confident that the state will have sufficient personal protective equipment and that it may eventually export some to other states within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, a university model often cited by US and state politicians projected Wednesday that 60,000 Americans could die, with a 26% reduction in the most recent death toll expected.

Brothers Claim Ho, front left, and Lee Ho wait in line to buy masks and toilet paper outside Masataco, a taco shop in Whittier, California on Tuesday. Masataco managed to sell thousands of masks at cost. (Damian Dovarganes / The Associated Press)

The downward revision of the University of Washington model coincides with the relative optimism of political leaders that relapse cases may have reached a plateau in some areas, even though the U.S. death toll rose 1,800 on Tuesday, when nearly 30,000 new infections were reported.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model of the University of Washington is one of many mentioned by the White House task force.

The White House coronavirus task force had previously projected the deaths of 100,000 to 240,000 Americans.