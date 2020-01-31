US health statistics remain low despite trillions of health spending

Despite much higher health care spending than other wealthy countries, the US has the lowest life expectancy and highest suicide rate, according to new research.

For the study, researchers from the Commonwealth Fund compared the United States with ten other high-income nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) – Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom – and with the average of all 36 OECD countries.

In 2018, the United States spent almost 17 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. That is more than in any other high-income country and twice as much as the OECD average. For example, New Zealand and Australia spent 9 percent of GDP on healthcare.

Healthcare spending in the United States is currently over $ 10,000 per person, according to the Commonwealth Fund report published online on January 30. Much of this is due to private insurance costs such as premiums.

While the United States spends the most on health care, Americans had the lowest life expectancy (78.7 years in 2018 – two years less than the average for other wealthy nations). On average, Americans die five years earlier than people in Switzerland, which is the highest life expectancy in the OECD.

Americans are less likely to see a doctor, but the report says they use expensive technologies and procedures more often. The average American has four visits to the doctor a year – about half as many as in the Netherlands and Australia. In the United States, the frequency of MRI scans and hip replacements is highest in older adults.

The report’s authors, Roosa Tikkanen and Melinda Abrams, also found that the United States has the highest suicide rate of any rich nation – 14 deaths per 100,000. That is double the suicide rate in Britain.

The United States has the second highest rate of hospital admissions for preventable diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure and the highest rate of preventable deaths. It ranks last among the 11 wealthy countries in five-year survival for cervical cancer.

The report found some positive trends: 68 percent of U.S. seniors had a flu shot in 2016, compared to 44 percent in other OECD countries. and 80 percent of women between 50 and 69 years old are screened for breast cancer, compared to 61 percent in similar countries. The United States has the highest 5-year breast cancer survival rate among high-income countries.

