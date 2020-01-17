US hits Iranian general with sanctions for violent protests – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – The Trump government imposed sanctions on a senior Iranian general on Friday for his role in a brutal approach to anti-government protesters as it expands its maximum pressure campaign on the Islamic Republic.

The Foreign Ministry said it imposed sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hassan Shahvarpour for leading a massacre of nearly 150 demonstrators in southwestern Iran in November.

“General Shahvarpour commanded units responsible for the violence and deadly repression around Mahshahr,” said the special US envoy to Iran Brian Hook. He said the designation was the result of photographic and video tips submitted to the department by Iranians.

The department has received more than 88,000 of such tips because it appealed to Iranians to report evidence of repression and gross human rights violations, Hook said.

Iran has denied American accusations of widespread repression, but has admitted that confronting separatists in Mahshahr claimed it was armed.

The sanctions are the final blow to Iran because the top leader of the Islamic Republic says his nation is living through “days of God.”

Iran is staggering, from one crisis to another, from the targeted murder by the United States of Gen. Qassem Soleimanisoleimani until the accidental shooting by the Revolutionary Guards of a passenger plane with dozens of young people, most of them Iranians. American sanctions have paralyzed the economy because tensions with America have increased.

In a rare sermon on Friday in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held onto the playbook that Iran has relied on since 1979, accusing the country of misery over the US and other Western powers and declaring that Iranians are still supporting the Islamic revolution.

He pointed to the outpouring of grief after General Qassem Soleimani, the top general of Iran, was killed in an American air raid in Baghdad. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians participated in funeral services throughout the country for Soleimani, who was revered as a war hero by many. But the funeral itself was destroyed by a tragedy when 56 people died in a rush of mourners in the home town of Soleimani, Kerman.

Anti-government protests broke out days later, after Iranian troops accidentally shot a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 people on board and then hiding their responsibility until they were confronted with increasing evidence from Western leaders. Protesters accused Khamenei of being a murderer and a liar.

Iran has had to deal with widespread protests against economic conditions in recent months.