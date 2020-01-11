US hospitals alert toddlers to above-average RSV cases

Loading...

Pediatricians in the U.S. are raising the alarm because an unusually large number of young children are admitted to the emergency room because of infection with the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, a common virus that causes cold symptoms.

Most people recover from the infection in a week or two, but RSV can be serious in infants.

In Ohio, the Cleveland Clinic has reported an unusual surge in pediatric emergency room visits due to RSV this cold and flu season.

“We have had an almost 20% increase in our emergency rooms in the past few weeks,” said Dr. Purva Grover, the medical director of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Pediatric Emergency Department.

“There were an incredible number of patients this year who were specifically treated with RSV and a combination of influenza B,” she said.

The Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky also saw a significant increase in RSV cases this season.

“It has been a tough season for RSV as our number has doubled year over year,” Erik Martin, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, said in an email on Friday.

“Norton Children’s Hospital has diagnosed more than 800 cases in the past four months. We had fewer than 300 in the same period a year ago,” he said. “We also had positive RSV tests throughout the summer. This is rather unusual, because in a typical summer we can spend weeks without a confirmed case. “

In New York, clinics and emergency rooms saw more children for RSV this season than in previous seasons, and the season started earlier. Dr. said in an email on Friday.

In the south, data from the Florida Department of Health shows that the percentage of visits to the emergency room and emergency center for RSV among children under 5 years of age was much higher across the state this season than in the previous three seasons.

“The peak of the RSV is usually November, December, and January,” said Dr. Patricia Emmanuel, Chair of Pediatrics at USF Health in Tampa.

“It’s actually a longer season in Florida – and sometimes we’ll see it earlier in the fall and sometimes it will be late into the spring – but we saw a real upward trend in late 2019,” she said.

“It has been a harsh fall and winter for upper respiratory diseases in general”

“We don’t know,” said Bracho-Sanchez in her email. “Knowing exactly how much worse this season is a bit difficult. RSV is not a reportable infection, as is the case with influenza, for example. “

Since RSV is not a requirement to be reported to U.S. disease control and prevention centers, the agency has no data on cases, hospitalizations, or information received on Friday by CDC spokesman Scott Pauley’s statement emailed Friday RSV deaths before.

“The season for RSV in the US is autumn, winter and spring. We cannot say whether there was a climax for several reasons. Firstly, this season is not over (since we have just started winter). Second, NREVSS does not record actual cases, but collects laboratory results. Finally, some labs experience delays in reporting, so the data in these charts may change, ”said Pauley.

It can be difficult to predict when and when a cold and flu season will have unusual RSV activity compared to previous years and why, but this current season has caused concern among doctors, Grover said.

She is part of an email list for emergency pediatricians across the country, and she said she recently received multiple emails via RSV.

Martin said he had heard of other hospital systems that saw higher volume even in RSV cases.

“It has been a harsh fall and winter for upper respiratory diseases in general,” he said. “It is also worrying because the RSV usually peaks from late December to early February. The fact that we have seen so many cases means that we have to wait a few months for a hard drive.”

Why babies are hospitalized

RSV remains one of the most common infections that most people get, and according to the CDC, almost all children will be infected with RSV from their second birthday. Symptoms of RSV infection are usually runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.

“For most adults and children, RSV is just like a cold, but the virus can be fatal to infants – especially premature babies – and toddlers with other health problems,” said Martin.

Emmanuel had similar feelings.

“For most people, it’s cold symptoms, sore throat, and runny nose, but they’re the most serious and worrying thing in young babies and toddlers under the age of one,” she said, adding that RSV infects a child’s lower airways. It can cause pneumonia or bronchiolitis, which are serious lung infections.

In severe RSV cases, “we are mainly concerned about oxygen and hydration,” said Emmanuel.

“Two of the main reasons babies are hospitalized are either that their oxygen levels are low – they cannot keep oxygen levels – or that they are dehydrated.”

If your young child has been diagnosed with RSV, you can try to determine if he’s dehydrated by monitoring the diapers, Grover said.

If your child has fewer than six wet diapers a day or your toddler doesn’t have wet diapers for eight hours, the Cleveland Clinic could indicate dehydration. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends seeing a pediatrician immediately if your child has less than one wet diaper every eight hours.

“I would urge parents to pay attention to this,” said Grover, adding that parents should watch for breathing difficulties and signs of breathlessness.

“The most important thing for parents is not to panic”

In addition to dehydration, parents should be on the lookout for other symptoms, including difficulty breathing, fever in a baby younger than 2 months, or high fever that doesn’t induce fever medication in older children, and fever that lasts three or more days, said Bracho-Sanchez.

“For most, it will be like most colds and viruses, and only a small percentage of children will ever need hospitalization,” she said. “The most important thing for parents is not to panic.”

There are ways to prevent RSV, such as washing your hands frequently and avoiding close contact with potentially sick people, Martin said.

“Unfortunately, there is no vaccine, but there are steps that families and parents can take to prevent the virus from spreading,” Martin said.

“If your child shows symptoms of RSV, it is a good idea to go to the pediatrician’s office to do tests, but if the child is really having trouble breathing, an emergency room trip may be appropriate,” he said. “RSV is.” very manageable for most, but it must be taken seriously, and parents and caregivers should monitor their child closely. “