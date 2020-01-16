US House repeals the DeVos student loan rule

Education minister Betsy DeVos changed an Obama era of defending borrowers last year

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 / 5:48 PM EST / Updated: January 16, 2020 / 6:09 PM EST

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Democratic lawmakers want to help students who have been cheated by for-profit universities. However, this means repealing a rule recently adopted by the Minister of Education.

The House of Representatives approved on Thursday a bill passed by the Congress Review Act to abolish Education Minister Betsy DeVos’ 2019 “Borrower Defense” rule.

Democrats say the resolution will help students like Las Vegas-based Kendrick Harrison, who enrolled in a nonprofit college in 2016. The college closed unexpectedly before it could graduate.

“I am a father, a loving husband and a veteran. Unfortunately, I am also a victim,” said Harrison. “I am fighting with teeth and nails for a degree that was withdrawn three months before I graduated.”

Illinois Senator Richard Durbin believes that people in this situation should waive their student debts.

“They lure these kids in, make promises they can’t keep, take them and their families on a trip when it comes to student debt. Take the profits from the industry, go bankrupt, and leave it Students have no choice but to turn. ”

DeVos made changes to the so-called borrower defense rules in September that, according to critics, would make student loans more difficult in situations like Harrisons. These changes are expected to take effect in July 2020. That is why Durbin has teamed up with Susie Lee (D-NV) to try to break this rule.

“Defending defrauded students is more important to us than enriching predatory schools,” said Lee.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that the new rule “continues to hold institutions accountable” but also “corrects the excess of previous administration”.

Your resolution will likely get a vote in the U.S. Senate, but may not have enough support to negotiate in the Republican-controlled chamber.

